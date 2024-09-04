Haider Ackermann knows how to get the fashion world buzzing. Just four months after the renowned designer broke the internet as the first-ever creative director of Canada Goose, he delivered another shocking status update. Bright and early on September 4, Ackermann was named the creative director of Tom Ford — effective that morning. And to no surprise, his acceptance was met with a slew of exciting announcements, including the date of his first Tom Ford runway show.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue Business, Ackermann confirmed the news himself via a heartfelt statement. “It is with tremendous pride that I will seek to honor the legacy of Tom Ford, a man I have long admired and have the utmost respect for,” he shared in a press release. This surprise takeover comes over a year since Ford made his grand exit in 2023, following the atelier’s sale to the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. According to the eponymous designer himself, Ford has “long been a great fan” of Ackermann’s work. “He is an incredible colorist, his tailoring is sharp, and above all, he is modern,” Ford said to Vogue Business. “We share many of the same historical references, and I could not be more excited to see what he does with the brand.” Ford even confirmed he’ll be “the first on my feet” to applaud after Ackermann’s first show, which will be here before you know it.

Ackermann will take the Tom Ford stage for the first time in March 2025, during Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 circuit. He will be at the creative helm for each of Tom Ford’s sectors — most notably, womenswear, menswear, accessories, and eyewear. Given Ackermann’s namesake label often spotlighted sultry draping and opulent fabrics (which dropped its last collection in Fall 2020), there’s no doubt the creative will embrace Ford’s legacy of sensually driven silhouettes, timeless tailoring, and sophisticated accessories with ease.

While Ackermann has no direct ties to Tom Ford (unlike former creative director Peter Hawkings who unexpectedly stepped down in July 2024), he’ll bring over 25 years of luxury experience to the storied fashion house. The Colombian-born star got his start in 1998 during a five-month internship at John Galliano. Just four years later, he launched his own atelier with a Fall/Winter 2002 women’s wear collection at Paris Fashion Week. In 2010, Karl Lagerfield even nominated Ackermann as his potential replacement at Chanel, although it didn’t come to fruition. From 2016 to 2018, he held the creative director position at Berluti, where he debuted three seasons of bold leather goods. One of his most iconic career wins was his guest designer stint for Jean Paul Gaultier during Paris Haute Couture Week Spring 2023. His collection featured heavily-structured suits, delicately-draped gowns, and sculptural statement tops — proving he can bring innovation to a celebrated brand without neglecting its signature aura.

Alongside Ackermann’s industry insight, the designer’s pieces are also frequently sourced by the celebrity set. In addition to his close relationships with Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, his luxe looks have been worn by Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Victoria Beckham, Zoë Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett, Khloë Kardashian, and more. Most recently, Blanchett styled a three-tone black, pink, and green gown from Ackermann’s Spring 2023 Jean Paul Gaultier collection for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. And back in March 2024, Kardashian opted for Ackermann’s lavender satin trench coat at a launch event for Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand, Lemme. All this to say? The designer will surely maintain Tom Ford’s decades-long link to the Hollywood red carpet rotation.

If his experience wasn’t enough proof, take it from William P. Lauder, the executive chairman of ELC, who’s extremely confident in Ackermann’s abilities. “Haider’s appointment strengthens our ambitions for this enormously successful brand,” Lauder said in a statement to Vogue Business. “His unique and insightful vision will further enhance the house’s global impact on fashion and culture.” As the release of his initial Tom Ford collection draws near, stay tuned to TZR for everything you need to know about Ackermann’s new role.