You'll Ditch All Your Summer Pieces For This One Printed Dress

Fashion’s having a big rainbow moment. As evidenced by the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, bold magentas, rusty orange, and sunshine yellow are just some of the fun colors dominating everything you’ll wear, whether that be a colorful eye makeup look or a cool, chunky maximalist ring. This week, one brand is going all out when it comes to incorporating vibrant hues in its clothing and accessories for the season. Gucci’s GG Multicolor collection has arrived and it reimagines the fashion house’s iconic monogram pattern through a colorful lens.

This new range gives fashion lovers a chance to experiment with colorblocking, or if that’s too much for you, simply pair a cerulean blue handbag with your neutral outfit. The collection can be best described as a healthy balance of edgy, fashion forward pieces like ultra colorful platform sandals and canvas hats coupled with more whimsical, vintage-inspired offerings (think nautical print linen dresses and ‘70s tracksuit shorts). Those looking to accessorize their everyday basics with some summer-appropriate statement pieces will find enticing items here as well like a colorful canvas headband or a floral-applique shoulder bag. The entire collection draws from Gucci’s 1930s archives, mixing the nostalgic with the new.

As summer is slated to mark the return of party dressing and vibrant, over-the-top outfits (as foreshadowed by Net-a-Porter’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign), now is a great time to invest in some pieces to help you accomplish this look. Any of Gucci’s GG monogram printed items are sure to add that extra designer finesse to your summer ensemble. It is also worth noting that Gucci is having a moment in pop culture too. The House of Gucci biographical crime film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is slated for official release in theaters later this year.

Scroll on to shop the new colorful collection below

