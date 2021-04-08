This Is The Pajama Set You Can Actually Leave The House In

Over the last year, the items you wore on a daily basis have shifted from in-office attire to more casual, relaxed separates. Maybe you realized that less is indeed more — and paused on buying new clothes and accessories — or you had fully adapted to a lifestyle of comfy elastic waistband outfits. If you're the latter, then the collection of your wildest dreams is here: Dior's Chez Moi collection for Spring/Summer 2021.

If you need a refresh on why this is such a celebrated collection, here's a quick recap: Last November, Dior presented its first capsule line entirely dedicated to loungewear called Dior Chez Moi. Curated during Italy's confinement period by the brand's Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the inspiration of the collection was to celebrate the art of living at home in style. She sought out the help of friend and Roman artist Pietro Ruffo to work on the brand's newest venture. From there, Ruffo redesigned his famous zodiac motifs as a nod to the superstitious nature of the founder Christian Dior. The new designs featured constellations and floral prints. Along with the reimagined flair of Ruffo’s designs, the artist also revisited the fashion house’s timeless Toile de Jouy pattern. Soon came a collection of silk pajamas, wool blankets, and cozy slippers.

(+) Courtesy of Dior (+) Courtesy of Dior (+) Courtesy of Dior INFO 1/3

Fast forward to today, the fashion house has a new round up of items ready for those who take in the pleasure of staying indoors, but with remnants of outdoor flair. This time around, Dior's classic Oblique motif gets the tropical treatment with silky pajama sets now featuring palm tree print details. What might be the best items of them all are the jungle patterned short-sleeve sweatshirts and cropped sweatpants, which all add a touch of luxury to your lazy day style.

Items not made for lounging are abundant, too, should you decide to venture out of your apartment. You’ll find a plethora of Chez Moi dresses, swimsuits, sneakers, tote bags, swim trunks, and midi skirts available in a tropical version of the Toile de Jouy pattern. Ahead, shop TZR’s favorite pieces from this round of Dior Chez Moi.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.