According To Net-a-Porter, This Is The Ruffle Playsuit You’ll See Everywhere

As it often goes: new trends make their way from the Fashion Week runways to a retailer’s campaign and, eventually, into your closets. This season, Net-a-Porter’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign highlights a variety of must-have pieces that touches on all the trends you’ve spotted. Whether you’re pining for a colorful co-ord set or dreaming about going out to dinner in a beaded dress (don’t forget a face mask), the retailer’s spring edit has something for everyone. After spending the last few months — nay, year — in elastic or stretchy waistband bottoms and loose tops, you’re probably itching to dress up again.

While perusing through Net-a-Porter’s seasonal edit, you can easily identify some Spring/Summer 2021 runway trends. Take wide-leg trousers, for example, or bra tops and ruffles — the two are not mutually exclusive. A standout puffy halterneck playsuit from the Tomo Koizumi x Emilio Pucci collaboration is available to shop for those seeking to swap the mundane for the extravagant. (For a celeb take on how to make a fantastical garment seem everyday casual, or nighttime casual at least, take your style cues from Chrissy Teigen in this Molly Goddard top.) The retailer also offers an effortless open-back knit dress from Christopher John Rogers and Bottega Veneta co-ords, should you rather not think twice about what to wear. Just throw on these items and off you go.

In addition to the hard-to-miss items mentioned above, Net-a-Porter is spotlighting several other fashion themes: colorblocking, statement florals, and some serious glitz and glam aka sequins. With The Roaring Twenties fashion poised to return in full force, the retailer’s making sure to cover all its customers needs. Once you’re properly outfitted, you’ll be ready to take on Net-a-Porter’s #AreYouReadyToWear TikTok challenge. Ahead, see the retailer’s predictions for the biggest spring trends and shop them too.

Net-a-Porter Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Sequins & Beads

Net-a-Porter Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Ruffles & Stripes

Net-a-Porter Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Colorful Co-ord Sets