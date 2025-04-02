Few brands have been household names for as long as Tiffany & Co. — it opened its doors nearly two centuries ago. With that rich history comes an extensive celebrity following, which only grows with time. Tiffany’s ambassador roster is packed with notable names, including Beyoncé, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoë Kravitz, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Mikey Madison, and Greta Lee (to name a few). Most recently, Madison and Lee took their ambassadorships to the next level. On April 2, the fellow Oscar nominees starred in the HardWear 2025 campaign, which showcased the brand’s chainlink-inspired jewelry.

Both Lee and Madison have worn Tiffany & Co. jewels for years, but were appointed to ambassador status in 2023 and Feb. 2025, respectively. Since then, they’ve styled Tiffany staples at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, on press tours, and even magazine covers. So, they’re pros when it comes to modeling the brand’s designs — as evidenced by the ad. Esteemed photographer Harley Weir captured Madison, Lee, and acclaimed painter Anna Weyant in timeless Tiffany & Co. accessories. Alongside polished photos, Weir also directed a short film, which showed every angle of the HardWear designs. Each A-lister donned a black gown, which ensured all eyes were on the Tiffany bling. The video opened up on Lee wearing the Graduated Link Necklace in 18k Rose Gold with Pavé Diamonds, which retails for $78,000. She paired it with the matching drop earrings and bracelet, of course. Then, the camera cut to Weyant and Madison. Madison, for one, looked chic in the diamond-less Graduated Link Necklace, plus the similar bracelet, and earrings — just like Lee. The only difference? Madison popped on the yellow gold Small Link Ring with Diamonds for extra sparkle.

As shown in the campaign, the classic chainlink motif continues throughout the entire 125-piece collection. According to an official statement, this “symbol of love’s transformative strength” is available on watches, wrap bracelets, pendants, pearl necklaces, stud earrings, and more. While some of these designs are fresh, the HardWear collection debuted in spring 2017 via a campaign led by Rosé. The specific gauge link, however, drew inspiration from an archival Tiffany bracelet circa 1962. So, even though the link concept is over 60 years old, Madison, Lee, and Weyant, gave it new life.

Until now, the actors’ newest project has been kept tightly under wraps. But turns out, Madison has been teasing her Tiffany photoshoot for months. The newly-minted Oscar winner first wore the HardWear Diamond Link Earrings in Oct. 2024, at the Virginia Film Festival screening of Anora. Then, in Feb. 2025, Madison was frosted in Tiffany HardWear on the cover of The Sunday Times. And most recently, while hosting Saturday Night Live, she styled the HardWear Link Bracelet, the coordinating earrings, and even the $14,700 ring.

Now that Madison and Lee’s photoshoot is public, you can expect their Tiffany & Co. streak to stay strong in the coming months. Who knows? Maybe the HardWear collection will make its Met Gala debut alongside Madison next month. Only time will tell. In the meantime, you can shop the stars’ exact jewelry via the curated edit below.