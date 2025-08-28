The Venice Film Festival 2025 is upon us, drawing Hollywood’s leading names to the historic destination, bringing with them no shortage of stellar red carpet fashion.

The Lido is set to be a veritable runway over the next week, with attendees including George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Laura Dern, Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Riley Keough, Ayo Edebiri, Amanda Seyfried, Eve Hewson, Emily Blunt, Greta Lee, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, and Jacob Elordi all featured in major movies that will participate in this year’s competition.

During the event, which runs from August 27 to September 6, eagerly-awaited films including Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt, Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia, Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine, and Julian Schnabel's In The Hand of Dante will be unveiled to the industry ahead of their international release.

There’s also Sofia by Marc, aka Sofia Coppola’s first-ever documentary about the life and career of her beloved friend and designer Marc Jacobs, premiering — which is sure to bring out a chic crowd.

Read on to see who’s at the festival, and what they’re wearing.

August 28

Kim Kardashian

Getty Images

While the Skims founder’s reasons for being at the event are yet unknown, the mogul touched down in Venice in a hooded halter-neck black jersey dress with keyhole cut-out detailing, ready for business.

Laura Dern

Getty Images

Big Little Lies star Dern arrived at Palazzo del Casinò for the Jay Kelly photocall, embracing a bohemian spirit to complement her new bangs. Her paisley off-the-shoulder silk blouse, chain belt, and maxi skirt ensemble came courtesy of Saint Laurent’s Resort 2025 collection and stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Riley Keough

Getty Images

Chanel ambassador Riley Keough was outfitted by the house for the Jon Kelly photocall. The actor and director opted for a silk utility-style thigh-grazing flight suit with pearl-encrusted sandals, also carrying the covetable Chanel 25 handbag for good measure.

Eve Hewson

Getty Images

Irish actor Hewson, who’s also in the hotly-anticipated Jay Kelly alongside Dern and Keough, was resplendent in an embroidered white dress from Erdem’s Resort 2026 collection. The intricate sweetheart neckline gown featured romantic illustrations by Maria Sibylla Merian, and was teamed with white shades and simple white pumps by stylist Karla Welch.

August 27

Cate Blanchett

Getty Images

Champion of the red carpet rewear, Cate Blanchett (who’s starring in the upcoming Father Mother Sister Brother) unearthed an Armani Privé number previously debuted at the SAG Awards in 2022 for the La Grazia premiere. The black fishtail gown, featuring a deep plunging neckline, pockets at the waist, and carved onyx ornamentation, made just as much of an impact as it did three years ago.

Emma Stone

Getty Images

Yorgos Lanthimos muse Stone, who’s leading his latest flick Bugonia, attended the photocall in a Louis Vuitton look with an asymmetrical handkerchief lace hem, styled by Petra Flannery.

Tilda Swinton

Getty Images

On opening night, Swinton attended the premiere of La Grazia in a refined custom look by Chanel. The longtime ambassador wore a regal high-neck white silk crepe blouse adorned with vintage-style buttons on the back, and a full black silk mikado skirt — the entire ensemble took over 250 hours to make. Further adding to the look, the British actor wore dazzling Chanel High Jewelry diamonds.

Julia Roberts

Getty Images

Roberts made a rare public appearance — and instantly had people talking. The Oscar-winner rocked into Venice airport wearing a cardigan bearing director Luca Guadagnino’s face (she’s appearing in his latest film, After The Hunt, alongside Andrew Garfield). The 57-year-old was also among the first to flex her fashion chops by carrying Celine’s New Luggage bag, which debuted at Michael Rider’s Spring 2026 show and will become available for mere mortals on September 17.

August 26

Amal Clooney

Getty Images

The ever-stylish human rights lawyer arrived to the event in a butter yellow Balmain pencil dress with belted detailing, ready to support her husband’s next box office hit.