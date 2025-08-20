The past few months have been a bit of a whirlwind for Dakota Johnson. She kicked off the summer with her highly anticipated film Materialists, which starred Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The film’s press tour kept everyone’s attention, thanks to Johnson’s elegant ensembles and cheeky interviews with her costars. Now, as the season comes to end, the actor is on another tear, promoting her new film, Splitsville, which stars Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino. The press tour is kicking off on an ultra-glam note, as Johnson attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 19 in not one but two Gucci dresses, one of which was cropped from the runway version.

The 35-year-old first walked the carpet at the AMC theater The Grove in silver, donning a floor-length leather gown that featured a strapless corseted bodice and slit in the back to allow for some wiggle room. A few hours later, Johnson switched things up, attending the film’s after-party in a dark green long sleeve, silk georgette dress, pulled directly from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Designed by the label’s in-house team (newly minted creative director Demna will debut his first collection in March 2026), the gown was originally shown in Milan in February, designed as a full-length column dress.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s clear the LGD (little green dress) was shortened for Johnson, who opted to show a little leg for her festive night out. The star kept her accessories simple, donning black pointed pumps and silver drop earrings to allow the frock to do the talking.

(+) Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images (+) Estrop/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With the press tour for Splitsville just starting, it’s likely you’ll be seeing more high-caliber fashion moments from Johnson. Stay tuned, as TZR will be sure to cover each one.