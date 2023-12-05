Miuccia Prada’s influence on the fashion world knows no bounds. As the co-creative director of Prada and the creative director of Miu Miu, she’s behind many of the industry’s front-running trends: teeny-tiny miniskirts, bedazzled underwear, and toe-baring thong boots. And sure, some of her latest creations are a tad controversial and, well, admittedly not the easiest to wear. However, that’s not the case with the gray sweater and white skirt combo — arguably, the Italian designer’s most ubiquitous contribution to the style scene this season.

Prada doubled down on the look for Fall/Winter 2023 at both her brands, and now, nearly every fashion girl is posting the pairing on social media. The takeaway? Rather than defaulting to a hoodie and jeans duo when you’re low on outfit ideas this winter, it’s worth relying on the neutral top and bottom (both of which are pieces you probably already own) to effortlessly pull together a look.

Though the classic duo isn’t necessarily new or groundbreaking, it began generating buzz after Prada’s show in Milan, where models took to the runway in luxe gray knits teamed with voluminous midis and itty-bitty minis alike. Then, the designer reinvented the formula once again at Miu Miu by way of a form-fitting cardigan teamed with a light-as-a-feather sheer polka dot skirt. Soon the industry’s most popular influencers, including Erika Boldrin, Sylvie Mus, and Géraldine Boublil, started riffing on the look — thus solidifying the combo as a certifiable trend.

(+) Prada Fall/Winter 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Are you ready to hop on this (very chic) bandwagon as well? If yes, scroll ahead to see how five fashion girls are wearing these key pieces.

Short & Sweet

A white miniskirt in the winter may seem like a daring idea, but as influencer Molly Blutstein shows, it’s quite easy to winter-ify the bottoms. Bundle up with a cashmere pullover and puffer jacket, and you’ll be warm and toasty all day. For good measure, throw tights or knee-high socks into the outfit, too.

Gray On Gray

Here, Paris-based stylist and influencer Sylvie Mus presents an interesting take on formula: Double down on gray by teaming a sweater with a coordinating blazer. Then, finish the outfit with a white knee-length pencil skirt. On the footwear front, consider opting for knee-high boots or kitten heels, depending on the forecast. (Pumps and snow are not a good mix.)

Sheer Joy

As you may already know, the fashion girls have been loving Miu Miu’s FW23 see-through polka dot skirt — and the many sheer half-slips it has inspired — which looks best when coupled with sleek high-rise undies. Balance out the skin-baring look with gray cardigan layered over a matching tank, as demonstrated by Boldrin.

Layer It

Want to experiment with wearing a skirt over pants? Take this as your sign to try it out. Marrying two intriguing white bottoms, like a pleated midi and slouchy trousers, is an unexpected approach to the idea. From there, give the subdued mix a burst of color via a rich red carryall.

All In The Details

Should you be dressing for a swanky soirée (perhaps an upcoming holiday party?), draw styling inspiration from Boublil. The influencer elevated her understated charcoal-colored pullover with the help of Prada’s floral-adorned maxi from its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. (The exact style is currently sold out, but we found an equally cute lace option below.) Her accessories, which include the house’s stark white slingbacks and some ladylike pearls, pulled everything together in the most polished way.