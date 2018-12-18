For anyone who is nearing their holiday shopping budget, there is one place you can browse for a chic and affordable gift: Zara. The Spanish retailer is a treasure trove for stylish items, ranging from a soft knit sweater to a bottle of perfume, so chances are you will find something for everyone left on your list. When perusing through all the available options, the key is to look for timeless (and/or festive) essentials they can rely on to add polish and glitz to their life.

For one, consider a pair of glitzy, Swarovski-encrusted bee earrings ($169), which they can wear now and well beyond the holiday party season. If you know someone who’s obsessed with Kaia Gerber and her style, they’ll love the model’s capsule collection with Zara. (In case you want to gift something luxurious, a long leather coat will do the trick.) And for a gift that keeps on giving, look no further than Zara’s 25-day beauty advent calendar ($249), which includes a medley of the brand’s best sellers, plus a few special items that recently launched for the holiday season.

Keep scrolling to see all the gift-worthy picks from Zara, ahead. You can rest assured that these TZR-approved finds are guaranteed to surprise and impress that special recipient in your life.