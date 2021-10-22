Always Cold? Add These Deliciously Cozy Gifts To Your Wish List

Everyone knows someone whose veins may as well be filled with ice water instead of blood. Whether the feeling of constant cold describes your sibling, friend, partner, or perhaps even yourself, the struggle to maintain proper body heat, regardless of the season at hand, is frustrating. Thankfully, there are a myriad of products across the fashion and lifestyle spaces that can assist with warming up, and they happen to make great gifts for the person who is always cold.

There are obvious players to check out while you shop, like fleece-lined leggings or cashmere lounge sets. Winter accessories like a colorful beanie or cozy gloves, too, are plentiful and easy to gift. If you want more out-of-the-box ideas, however, look for inventive novelty items like a personal fireplace from FLÎKR Fire — yes, you can use it to make s’mores. Or, keep your present practical by giving a cookbook filled with soup recipes (the perpetually cold foodie in your life will appreciate this). There is no shortage of options to help your bestie or sister feel toasty all year long.

Ahead, find TZR’s tightly curated list of the 20 items to gift — all of which are designed to keep the cold at bay. May you hear no complaints of frigid fingers, toes, or ears this season.

