While the anticipation of opening a gift on a specific holiday is exciting, the thrill is multiplied when you are able to indulge daily for weeks on end. Which is why the appeal of advent calendars are so, well, appealing. And, these days, the quality and options for these multiple-day gift collections run the gamut, especially in the beauty department. Advent calendars no longer produce just chocolate surprises, but all manner of skin care, makeup, nails, candles, and other self-care indulgences, as well. Selecting from 12-, 24-, 25-, and even 31-day beauty advent calendars, you can offer a gift that literally keeps on giving — often for a nicely discounted price.

As gifts found in advent calendars are likely miniature versions of best-selling products (great for holiday travel, btw), they can be a great way to introduce someone to different brands or formulas that they typically wouldn’t splurge on themselves.

Plus, brands like OPI, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Jo Malone have jumped on the advent calendar bandwagon. Meaning, ‘tis the season to stock up on favorite beauty essentials to carry your friends (and you!) through the new year.

Ahead, TZR curated an assortment of the 27 best beauty advent calendars to purchase for yourself and the beauty lovers in your life. Happy shopping.