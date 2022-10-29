Anyone who knows me knows that October 1 through December 31 is my most favorite time of year. Yes, while some thrive in blooming spring or throughout the carefree summer days, I shine brightest in the fall and early winter months. Perhaps it’s because this season is a steady procession of the holidays nearest and dearest to my heart: Halloween, my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. So, at this point in the game, you know I have my best party outfits locked and loaded for the months ahead.

I don’t know about you, but this year feels particularly electric. Last holiday season, it seemed everyone was still proceeding with caution — but this time around, the festive floodgates have opened and all manner of celebrations are officially in full force. (In fact, I’ve already get several events on my calendar for the coming weeks.) For that reason, I plan on keeping a few trusty outfit formulas in my back pocket to prepare me for any occasion that might pop up on my calendar.

For a raucous night out of cocktails and dancing with my girlfriends, I’ll reach for a pair of metallic party pants, a sassy bodysuit, and shimmering heels. For a low-key dinner party or house gathering, I’ve got the perfect embellished shift dress that can make a statement on its own or layered over a sweater (yes, it still gets chilly in Los Angeles). And for a more formal affair, I plan to go classic with a babydoll-style LBD, complete with a retro hair bow and sleek accessories.

Even talking about my outfits gives me a rush of excitement for the months ahead. If you, too, are already mentally RSVPing to all the holiday festivities, take note of my tried-and-true ensembles below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Metallic Monochrome

I have an upcoming birthday, and my big plans consist of a good ol’ night out with the girls, so I will be dressing for the occasion. I want a celebratory outfit that is colorful and fun, and this one (inspired by none other than Khloé Kardashian) fits the bill for me. I fell in love with these vibrant metallic pants and the way they’re styled in a monochromatic way. The pink pair is unfortunately sold out, but I picked up the blue color way and matched it up with a matte blue bodysuit and shiny heels. Sizzlin’ scorpio season, indeed!

Pretty Pinafore

I feel it in my bones that the upcoming holiday season will be chock-full of festive house parties and dinners (I myself plan on bringing back my annual Christmas party, complete with mistletoe, holiday karaoke, and all the hot toddies). While sequins micro-minidresses are a go-to for some, I want to go the more comfortable — and versatile — route. I love this embellished dress from Stine Goya because it can be worn in a multitude of ways: on its own with some strappy sandals or knee-high boots, layered over a turtleneck with fun pumps, or even over a pair trousers for an alternative party look.

LBD Love

While you won’t find much black in my closet, I always have a classic LBD that can be called upon in a pinch. For the festive season ahead, I’m digging stylist Sophie Lopez’s sweet approach to the LBD. Her babydoll mini and oversized hair bow feel simultaneously precious and chic. I’ll definitely be taking a page from her book and trying this ensemble on for size as I float from party to party in the coming months.