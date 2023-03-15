(Shopping)

The Free People x ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Collab Has You Covered For Festival Season

Arrive to your next concert in style.

Free People
Free People x Daisy Jones & The Six Collaboration
By now, you’ve likely heard of Prime Video’s new show Daisy Jones & The Six, if not immediately binge-watched all the episodes that are currently out. While music is central to the show (is anyone else listening to “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” on repeat?), another important aspect for the story arc are the costumes. From Camila Dunne’s breezy dresses to Daisy Jones’ crochet tops, the pieces embody a ‘70s fashion sensibility that still feels relevant today. In fact, Free People’s new Daisy Jones & The Six capsule collection, which just dropped, contains many of these beloved silhouettes, making it easier than ever for you to channel the outfits you see onscreen in real life.

The retailer released a host of free-spirited dresses, rock star-worthy blazers, and accessories. Starring in the campaign is Riley Keough, who plays the titular role of Daisy. She models not one but seven different looks you can shop, which ensures everyone can find an item or two that suits their personal style. If you want an pairing that’s romantic but edgy, you’ll be drawn to the actor’s slip dress and leather jacket combo. If your taste skews dark and moody, like Karen Sirko (played by Suki Waterhouse), you’ll likely want to scoop up the all-black pieces from this capsule collection.

See and shop all of Keough’s outfits from the campaign ahead. They will allow you to tap into your inner rock star — or at the very least, provide you with plenty of outfit inspiration for summer music festival season.

A Mini Dress + Leather Jacket + Boots

Free People

A PSA to anyone attending Coachella in April — this multicolored mini slip dress coupled with a moto jacket and sturdy boots will make for a cute Instagram outfit. Plus, the extra layer and closed-toe boots — wear them with cozy socks — will keep you warm when the temps drop in the desert.

Free People
Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket
$698
Free People
On The Rise Mini Slip
$98
Free People
Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots
$308

A Black Coin Blazer + Shorts

Free People

The Six’s keyboardist Karen wears a lot of black, so if her style aligns with your personal wardrobe IRL, scoop up any of the pieces ahead.

Free People
Corrie Coin Blazer
$700
Free People
Jayde High-Rise Shorts
$78
Free People
Buckle Up Baby Moto Boots
$398

A Studded Tank + Parachute Pants

Free People

This musician-meets-expeditionist look features one of fashion’s biggest trends of the moment: parachute pants.

Free People
Highway Tank
$128
Free People
Big Blooms Parachute Pants
$138
Free People
Digital Desert Fringe Skinny Scarf
$68

A Sheer Dress + Boots

Free People

Sheer dresses will likely be at every music festival you go to this season, so jump aboard the fashion bandwagon with this Keough-approved Free People pick.

Free People
FP x EastNWestLabel Disco Bra
$70
Free People
Remi Maxi Tee
$248
Free People
Buckle Up Baby Moto Boots
$398

A Silky Dress + Belt

Free People

The great thing about this silky emerald number is that once you’re done wearing it to a concert, you can ditch the studded belt and style it with your favorite strappy sandals for a wedding guest look.

Free People
Gigi Dress
$300
Free People
We The Free Tough Type Embellished Belt
$38
Free People
Cecily Heels
$90

A Tube Top + Jeans

Free People

Tube tops are a quintessential ‘70s piece, so scoop up this floral motif silhouette and style with flared jeans. Want more coverage? Throw a leather jacket on top.

Free People
Poppy Tube Top
$38
Free People
Jayde Flare Jeans
$98
Free People
Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket
$698

A Sheer Top + Gaucho Pants

Free People

If a see-through dress makes you feel overly exposed, find the middle ground by styling a transparent top with cropped gaucho pants. You’ll get the coverage you need and can still partake in the trend.

Free People
Cross My Heart Top
$148
Free People
Hard Rain Gaucho Pants
$128
Free People
We The Free Brix Belt
$48