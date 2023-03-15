By now, you’ve likely heard of Prime Video’s new show Daisy Jones & The Six, if not immediately binge-watched all the episodes that are currently out. While music is central to the show (is anyone else listening to “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” on repeat?), another important aspect for the story arc are the costumes. From Camila Dunne’s breezy dresses to Daisy Jones’ crochet tops, the pieces embody a ‘70s fashion sensibility that still feels relevant today. In fact, Free People’s new Daisy Jones & The Six capsule collection, which just dropped, contains many of these beloved silhouettes, making it easier than ever for you to channel the outfits you see onscreen in real life.

The retailer released a host of free-spirited dresses, rock star-worthy blazers, and accessories. Starring in the campaign is Riley Keough, who plays the titular role of Daisy. She models not one but seven different looks you can shop, which ensures everyone can find an item or two that suits their personal style. If you want an pairing that’s romantic but edgy, you’ll be drawn to the actor’s slip dress and leather jacket combo. If your taste skews dark and moody, like Karen Sirko (played by Suki Waterhouse), you’ll likely want to scoop up the all-black pieces from this capsule collection.

See and shop all of Keough’s outfits from the campaign ahead. They will allow you to tap into your inner rock star — or at the very least, provide you with plenty of outfit inspiration for summer music festival season.

A Mini Dress + Leather Jacket + Boots

Free People

A PSA to anyone attending Coachella in April — this multicolored mini slip dress coupled with a moto jacket and sturdy boots will make for a cute Instagram outfit. Plus, the extra layer and closed-toe boots — wear them with cozy socks — will keep you warm when the temps drop in the desert.

A Black Coin Blazer + Shorts

Free People

The Six’s keyboardist Karen wears a lot of black, so if her style aligns with your personal wardrobe IRL, scoop up any of the pieces ahead.

A Studded Tank + Parachute Pants

Free People

This musician-meets-expeditionist look features one of fashion’s biggest trends of the moment: parachute pants.

A Sheer Dress + Boots

Free People

Sheer dresses will likely be at every music festival you go to this season, so jump aboard the fashion bandwagon with this Keough-approved Free People pick.

A Silky Dress + Belt

Free People

The great thing about this silky emerald number is that once you’re done wearing it to a concert, you can ditch the studded belt and style it with your favorite strappy sandals for a wedding guest look.

A Tube Top + Jeans

Free People

Tube tops are a quintessential ‘70s piece, so scoop up this floral motif silhouette and style with flared jeans. Want more coverage? Throw a leather jacket on top.

A Sheer Top + Gaucho Pants

Free People

If a see-through dress makes you feel overly exposed, find the middle ground by styling a transparent top with cropped gaucho pants. You’ll get the coverage you need and can still partake in the trend.