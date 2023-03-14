Emma Watson maintains an unusually low profile in Hollywood, so on March 12 when she stepped out to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards, everyone likely missed her appearance. The actor didn’t walk the actual red carpet at the Dolby Theatre nor did she pop by the uber popular Vanity Fair Oscars after-party; instead she took in all the festivities from afar at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s viewing event. On Oscars night, Watson wore two different dresses and took pictures in the looks, which she then low-key shared on her Instagram story.

Her first outfit was a gray, sheer lace gown with fluttery long sleeves that flowed to the floor. The off-the-shoulder number came from Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection and it looks like Watson ditched the thin shoulder straps, as seen on the original runway look. She accessorized with jewelry from Pasquale Bruni and even gave her stylist, Djuna Bel, a shoutout for helping her put this combination together. Then there was her second look of the night, the one she was spotted wearing inside the Elton John party: a semi-sheer off-the-shoulder black dress. It seems like the star was feeling the “naked” dress trend on Oscars night, given that this design popped up all over the Vanity Fair red carpet as well. Emily Ratajkowski was also one of many celebs who bared it all.

The last time Watson was photographed at an Oscars party was back in 2018, so it’s been awhile since she partook in award season’s biggest evening. However, now that we’ve seen her two different sheer dresses, they serve as a solid reminder that the actor will forever be a red carpet favorite as Watson’s outfits always bring the drama and glamour. The star wasn’t the only one to stun at the Elton John party though, as guests like Donatella Versace, Brooke Shields, and Maggie Rogers were also in attendance.

