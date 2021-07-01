Fourth of July is traditionally a time to host backyard barbecues wherein one consumes copious amounts of hot dogs, followed by a show of fireworks at night. In-between your poolside hang outs or dinner with the parents, however, savvy shoppers will want to keep their phones near them. Why? Because a holiday in the United States isn’t a proper one without a sale or two — and this year’s Fourth of July fashion sales are worth checking out.

Whether you’re in need of a little bit of retail therapy or want to refresh your seasonal wardrobe before fall arrives, you will surely find something that will suit your tastes. Perhaps, you’ll acquire a pair of fun, groovy party pants while browsing ASTR The Label’s discounted offerings. Or, maybe the crochet-like striped bodysuit from Intimissimi will inspire you to subtly lean into the outdoor lingerie trend. It’s especially extra hard to turn down a good deal on a cute summer swimsuit — and Calzedonia’s conveniently offering its bikini sets and one-pieces for only $35 this holiday weekend.

Ahead, TZR composed a tight edit of the 10 Fourth of July fashion deals you need to know. That way, you can get the shopping done asap and get back to sipping on your favorite cocktail.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sandro

This French girl-approved brand is now offering 50% off all styles, plus an additional 20% off its spring/summer fare, with exclusions applied to select items. Discounts are offered through July 5 and will be automatically applied at checkout — no code needed.

Vitamin A

This Hailey Bieber-approved resort wear label is offering up to 30% off its animal print styles. The motif is now officially back en vogue for 2021, so use this as an opportunity to lean into the trend.

ASTR The Label

From July 1 through July 4, ASTR The Label will offer an extra 20% off all sale styles, as well as additional markdowns on select pieces — no code needed. Get your hands on the brand’s discounted fashion essentials like a cute wedding guest dress or a flirty crop top while your size is still in stock.

Intimissimi

The Italian lingerie and leisurewear label will be offering 25% off its full-prices items from July 2 through July 5. The discounts will be exclusive to the brand’s loyalty members, though you can sign up anytime at no additional cost.

Calzedonia

From July 2 through July 5, this beachwear brand will be selling all of its bikini sets and one-pieces for only $35 apiece. If you feel like you don’t have enough bikinis in your summer 2021 rotation yet, this deal is a true steal.

Maje

Paris-based contemporary clothing label Maje will offer 50% off all styles and an additional 20% off its spring/summer offerings, with exclusions applied to select items. Use this as a chance to refresh your lineup of billowy summer dresses and tops that will pair so well with miniskirts and denim cutoffs.

Brandon Maxwell

First Lady Jill Biden’s go-to brand is having a summer sale that conveniently coincides with Fourth of July weekend. The event features generous discounts on Brandon Maxwell’s luxe ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, so this one is definitely worth shopping.

The Outnet

To kick off the holiday weekend, this luxury discount e-tailer is offering an extra 40% off on select styles starting this Friday, July 2. And, per the company’s usual policy, all orders over $300 will get delivered in five to eight business days at no additional cost.

Missoma

This celebrity-beloved jewelry brand is offering 10% off all U.S. orders for the days of July 4 and July 5. Perhaps this is your chance to purchase EmRata’s favorite Tidal Ovate hoop earrings at a discounted price.

Solid & Striped

Fashion gals love Solid & Striped for its trendy, colorful designs — and now, you can shop its eye-catching styles at a discounted price during the Fourth of July weekend. For a limited time only, the brand will offer 25% off sitewide with promo code JULY21.