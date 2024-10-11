Though one of the most magical days of your life, a wedding warrants a lot of prep and planning. There’s a host of decisions to make for the special occasion, from the ceremony’s venue to the dinner menu (and the cake flavor, obviously). Perhaps the biggest choice of them all? Your dress. It’s the number you’ll wear while walking down the aisle in front of all your family and friends, about to enter your next chapter. Should you have just gotten engaged — congrats! — and are about to navigate the shopping scene, check out the Fall 2025 Bridal Fashion Week trends. Hopefully, they’ll help you narrow down your search.

In case you missed it, from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, established and emerging bridal designers alike showcased their latest collections in New York. Some of the week’s most prominent trends read classic and traditional — see drop-waist dresses, a silhouette seen at the likes of Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie and Renhue. But others, such as skinny scarves, felt entirely fresh. Delicate flowers, too, arrived in droves on the catwalks, with labels like Francesca Miranda and Alexandra Grecco tapping into the cheery look.

To get a full debrief on NYBFW, keep scrolling to find five key looks from the shows and presentations.

Flower Power

Florals on your wedding day may not necessarily be groundbreaking, but they sure pack a playful punch. If you’re drawn to bold details, look to the eye-grabbing 3D flowers on Galia Lahav’s off-the-shoulder lace gown. Or, for something more pared-back yet still ladylike, the floral accents in Alexandra Grecco’s collection fit the bill. Lastly, Francesca Miranda's delicate embroidered look hit a sweet spot between statement-making and minimal.

Skinny Scarf Revival

This next sentence will either excite or frighten you: Skinny scarves have made a triumphant comeback. First, they got the runway stamp of approval, and now, bridal designers are making the case for the early aughts-inspired accessory. But before immediately thinking ‘absolutely not,’ know this: The style is much different these days, especially where bridal is concerned. At NYBFW, brands like Sassi Holford, Hera Couture, and Lihi Hod styled the look backward on models, adding the perfect amount of oomph to their wedding dresses. In short, the piece is a cool, unexpected alternative to a luxe necklace.

Chic Corsets

If you’re seeking a dress with ample support, look no further than a corset silhouette. Exuding regencycore vibes, the vintage-inspired style lends structure to a gown. Watters approached the trend with a lace bodice teamed with a pleated tulle skirt. Meanwhile, Pnina Tornai and Yuliia Lobachóva’s takes read more lingerie-esque, thanks to the visible boning.

Show Your Shoulders

Show some skin in a subtle, tasteful manner by way of an off-the-shoulder gown. The trend came in many flavors this week, from Ese Azenabor’s crystal-covered dress with a dramatic train to Justin Alexander Signature’s dainty lace style (which featured a corset as well). Then there was Wona Concept’s unique iteration featuring slightly different sleeve silhouettes, topped off with tulle draping.

Drop It Low

(+) Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment

This year, drop-waist silhouettes have taken over the fashion industry, including the bridal scene. And clearly, the trend continues to have legs, according to NYBFW. Christian Siriano Bridal for Azazie, for instance, offered a princess-esque version of the look, complete with a voluminous full skirt. Renhue and Jenny Yoo went a more minimal route, opting for sweetheart necklines and floor-sweeping hemlines.