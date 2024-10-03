Back in May 2024, it was rumored that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Jon Bon Jovi’s 22-year-old son) had secretly tied the knot after two years of dating. And over the last six months, details on the couple’s intimate wedding have been kept tightly under wraps. In August 2023, she told WWD, “it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest,” regarding her private ceremony. But on October 2, Brown finally shared a glimpse at her Italian nuptials, as well as her custom wedding dress from Galia Lahav. And to no surprise, the photos were certainly worth the wait.

Up until now, Brown didn’t share anything about her wedding with the press, and instead, waited until Wednesday morning to share a few photos with her 63.3 million Instagram followers. Captured by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff, the Stranger Things star’s IG photo dump garnered over 7.8 million likes in less than 24 hours. The newlyweds coordinated captions saying “forever and always, your wife” and “forever and always, your husband” as their first photos showcased Brown’s jaw-dropping wedding gown. Covered in head-to-toe lace, the custom design featured numerous notable accents, including a corseted bodice, a fitted fishtail skirt, and an elongated train. The Galia Lahav creation clearly drew inspiration from the Italian venue; the Villa Cetinale in the heart of Tuscany. Atop the crown of her effortless bun, Brown pinned a cathedral-length tulle veil from Monvieve Franca with lace embellishments around the hem. To direct all the attention toward her gown, the 20-year-old opted for minimal accessories, starting with ivory pointy pumps, diamond stud earrings, a slim tennis bracelet, and her wedding ring, of course.

In true fashion muse form, Brown’s Galia Luhav moment wasn’t her only applause-worthy number of the evening. Shortly after exchanging her vows, the A-lister swapped her extravagant gown for another lace look — a halter-neck floor-length dress from Oscar de la Renta. According to a photo of the couple cutting their cake, her reception dress was subtly sultry thanks to the semi-sheer skirt and the low-back that stretched beyond her waist.

But wait — there’s more. To close out the evening, Brown danced the night away in an off-the-shoulder mini dress from Vivienne Westwood, which just like her Galia Luhav gown, spotlighted a drop-waist corset. From there, she added a flirty flair to the satin mini with a black bow around her neck — presumably her husband’s tie from the outdoor ceremony.

Now that Brown officially confirmed her newlywed status, it’s only a matter of time before she shares more behind-the-scenes pics from the wedding of the year. So, be sure to follow her on IG — if you don’t already.