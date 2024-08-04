It goes without saying that Scandinavian style is unmatched. Thanks to longtime industry-loved brands like GANNI, Cecilie Bahnsen, Saks Potts, and Toteme, fashion girls around the globe strive to emulate the sought-after aesthetic — which, as Copenhagen-based content creator Karo Dall frames it, centers on individualism and trusting your gut. “These past years, it’s been more about how you feel in your clothes and focusing on your style rather than following a specific trend,” she tells TZR. “Scandi people are braver than before; you can see that they pay attention to the small details when getting dressed.” Of course, its coveted fashion sense wouldn’t be at all possible without emerging Scandi labels, too, who are pushing the sartorial envelope with their cutting-edge designs.

Yes, there’s a good chance you’re already quite familiar with the aforementioned brands — especially GANNI, who undeniably paved the way for the Scandinavian fashion scene. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t spotlight the new wave of talent shaking up the industry — each of which has its own distinct niche. Take Nicklas Skovgaard, for instance. Residing in Copenhagen, the designer has breathed new life into bubble silhouettes with his super voluminous, draped take on the look. Meanwhile, Stockholm-based brand Hodakova champions deconstructed pieces crafted from upcycled materials.

What other emerging Scandi labels should be on your radar? Scroll ahead to read up on the industry’s newcomers. Though this may be the first time hearing their names, it certainly won’t be the last.

Nicklas Skovgaard

Founded in 2020, Nicklas Skovgaard has amassed attention for his avant-garde approach to design, which is best described as ‘80s-inspired partywear. This vibe comes to life by way of his signature bubble hems, billowy puff-sleeve silhouettes, and drop waist dresses, just to name a few. It’s almost hard to believe the Danish designer had no professional training (save for some lessons from a local seamstress); he stumbled upon a child’s loom at a thrift shop and later bought a bigger version. And, well, the rest is history.

His creations have been pictured on style muses like model and TV personality Alexa Chung. In fact, celebrity stylist Harry Lambert took notice of his work and sourced Chung’s 2023 Vogue World London look — a feathered crop top and short shorts — from Skovgaard.

Hodakova

Launching in 2021 by Stockholm-based designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson, who graduated from the Swedish School of Fashion’s Design program two years prior, Hodakova is a sartorial force to be reckoned with. It has skyrocketed to fame due to its unique method of repurposed fashion — some notable looks include dresses made from vintage bras (for SS23), sandals crafted from watches (a Julia Fox favorite), and baguette bags consisting of multiple belts. In short, it's setting the bar high for upcycling. Even more impressive, Gucci enlisted the burgeoning designer to partner on its Continuum project in 2023, which involved Larsson creating skirts from the luxury label’s old belts.

Caro Editions

Leave it to Danish model Caroline Bille Brahe and her husband, Frederik Bille Brahe, to debut a line that’s pure fun. Believe it or not, her brand Caro Editions is only two years old, though you would never guess so, as its gaining traction fast. Inspired by Brahe’s bold, eclectic wardrobe, the label is making waves for its limited-run collections, which are threaded with striking colors (tomato cherry, citrusy orange, etc.), mood-boosting patterns (like thick stripes and timeless polka dots), and cool silhouettes that resemble those found in a hole-in-the-wall thrift store. Sustainability is also at the core of the brand — much like Hodakova, it upcycles denim, transforming the pieces with deadstock fabric and diamonds.

Atelier Hinode

There’s a new minimalist Scandi brand in town — meet Atelier Hinode, who burst onto the scene in 2023. With only a year under its belt, the Oslo-based brand, founded by industry veteran Benedikte Ringberg, is quickly garnering an influencer following. Just look to content creator Nnenna Echem, who points to Atelier Hinode as one of her favorite newcomers. When it comes to understated Scandi style, like Atelier Hinode’s designs, Echem says the focus is on clean lines. “This style is more common in Oslo and Stockholm.” Indeed, Atelier Hinode’s looks boast sharp cuts, as well as muted colors like buttery yellow, cream, and black.

The label made its runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, where it put on quite the show. According to Vogue Scandinavia, Ringberg was inspired by “the great volume and femininity of blooming flowers and beautiful petals overlapping and creating a gorgeous and grand visual.” This was seen through flower-adorned button-downs, poofy bubble hemlines, and romantic tie details.

Bare Stockholm

With simplicity and sustainability at the forefront, Bare Stockholm, which was a born in 2022, specializes in everyday essentials like bras, underwear, and swimsuits. It makes sense why the label is already making a name for itself in the Scandi fashion scene, as the founders have a breadth of industry knowledge. Prior to debuting Bare Stockholm, Louise Reznik (the director of e-commerce) and Rebecka Lidenwall (creative director) met while working at footwear brand Eytys. They joined forces with friend and entrepreneur Iman Malmberg (COO) to launch the label.

Made from natural and eco-friendly fibers like TENCEL Modal and recycled nylon, the offerings run the gamut from ruffled thongs to one-piece swimwear. It also has a small but mighty selection of ready-to-wear, including its Nora Skirts (however, they are currently sold out), and jewelry, such as a belly chain and necklace.