Give yourself a pat on the back, you’ve made it to June. A new season is here (well, on June 20, to be exact), which calls for celebrating the fun-filled season outdoors with friends and family. Perhaps you have a vacation planned or your weekends revolve around your nearby beach or the reopened local pool. For any (or all) of these relaxing activities, you’ll need effortless summer outfits that you can easily throw together should you get an invite from a friend at a moment’s notice.

Now that the temperatures are stretching into the 80s and 90s during the day (and keeping up after dark too), you’ll want to sport outfits that’ll keep you cool. Luckily, a lot of the current fashion trends have you covered. For instance, a cutout dress or string cutout top make for the perfect going-out look that lets a breeze hit your skin. Then there’s the one-shoulder style, which can also double as your playful vaccine-day look. And on those occasions when you want to look cute but don’t want to compromise comfort, lean on a dress and sneaker outfit formula. In need of more casual ensemble inspiration for this month? Ahead, find 30 effortless outfits to wear all June. Pro tip: Summer is the time to experiment with vivid colors and funky prints, so consider getting creative as you start to go out and enjoy the warm weather.

Cool Crochet

Crochet tops are one of this summer’s biggest trends, so try out the look with emerging label Series NY. To give it the attention it so rightfully deserves, opt for simple trousers or shorts.

Sporty Twist

Dresses and sneakers are an easy, comfortable outfit formula to rely on all summer long. Consider a floral mini dress and chunky sneakers for your next take on the pairing.

Keep Things Casual

Relax your floral midi skirt by coupling it with a cool graphic tee. For your shoes, slide on your Birkenstocks and you're good to go.

Outdoor Intimates

Yes, you can wear your bra outdoors — the secret is to make them part of your look, like you might for a bikini top by the pool. Coordinate your whole ensemble around the same color as your intimate, and if you want more coverage, throw an open button-down on top.

One-And-Done

When you don't have the time or energy to put together an outfit, a romper is your best friend. Choose a neutral style that can be paired with all your accessories.

Sweet One-Shoulder

The one-shoulder trend is back as a must-try alternative to a simple tank. Dive into the style with a bright, cheery top.

Pull Out The Prints

A chic floral dress is a good investment to make for the season. Pair the piece with everything from simple flip-flops to kitten heels.

Streamlined Color Palette

Instead of a full white ensemble, try different shades of creams throughout your look. On a related note: consider switching from red to white wine just to be safe.

City Camo

In a jean rut? Break away from your go-to denim and try a cool green cargo bottom. It’s basically a neutral, so coordinating the bottoms with other separates will be a breeze.

Dress Up Your Swimwear

If your weekend plans consist of lounging by the pool, styling your swimwear with your clothing is key. Take notes from Sherri McMullen and pair a bikini top with printed high-waisted flare pants.

Flashy Bag

Rather than sporting a statement top, try an eye-catching bag. This checkered print style from Last Frame will do the trick.

Cool Cutouts

When it’s a scorcher out or you’re just looking to show a bit of skin, turn to cutouts. With Jéan’s popular Roxy Dress will keep you comfortable and stylish.

Match Your Accessories

Tie your whole look together by matching the color of your shoes with your handbag. The result is an outfit that feels cohesive, but not overly so.

Accessorize Your Hair

Keep a few silk scarves in reach this summer to throw in your hair. The accessory will instantly bring your look to the next level. Finish off with oversized gold hoops and you’re set.

Bermuda Season

Whether you’ve been sporting Bermuda shorts the last few seasons or don’t own a single pair, it’s not too late to get in on the trend. Try the bottoms with a simple crochet top or tee.

Minimalist Pattern

For those minimalists looking to incorporate prints into their warm-weather wardrobe, consider a subtle plaid. Opt for the pattern in a midi skirt to keep things elevated.

Exaggerated Silhouettes

If you’re looking to add a bit of romance to your outfit, look to a puff-sleeve blouse. You can go as minimal or over the top as your heart desires.

Lots Of Laces

A lace-up detail adds a bit of oomph to a simple sandal. To show off the cool feature, pair the shoes with shorts or cropped denim.

Stylish Skater Girl

If you’re a tomboy at heart, channel your inner child with a pair of drawstring shorts. Easily spruce up the style with a chic pair of sandals.

Funky Florals

Into the Hawaiian shirt look? Try out the style with a loose pair of trousers. For your top, mix in another floral pattern to keep the ensemble exciting.

Knit Midi

A knit midi dress is one of the coziest, versatile pieces you can own. Wear the dress when you’re lounging on the couch sending emails, and then transition it to the evening by adding on some luxe jewelry.

Lightweight Linen

If you love a matching set, try out a breezy linen style this summer. It can be worn together with a simple tank, or separately with dressier pieces.

Mesh Material

A printed mesh top is the perfect layering piece to have in your wardrobe. Pair it with trousers or layer it under a dress or jumpsuit.

Casual Cutoffs

Cutoff denim shorts can be styled in a myriad of ways, making them a must-have all throughout June. A graphic tee and luxe loafers give the bottoms a casual, yet chic feel.

A Little Bit Country

Western fashion trends, particularly cowboy boots, seem to be sticking around this summer. Switch things up and trade in your go-to sandals for a pair of white western booties.

Temperature Friendly

On those occasional chilly days in June, layer a graphic crewneck sweatshirt over a dress. To give the look some pizazz, add a belt over the sweatshirt.

Party Pants

Everyone should own at least one pair of bold printed trousers. No matter the pattern you decide on, ground the bottoms with a white rib tank.

Swinging ‘70s

Whether you grew up in the ‘70s or just love the fashion from the decade, recreate a nostalgic ensemble by pulling out oversized square sunnies and a cool floral cutout piece (like Cult Gaia’s iteration below).

Get Wild

If you’re not ready to purchase an animal print dress or pants quite yet, try out the popular pattern in a shoe. These Lisa Says Gah cow-print sandals can be worn with everything from denim shorts to mini dresses.

Get Grungy

Add a bit of edge to a sleek midi dress by opting for chunky loafers. Adding on white tube socks makes the look even cooler.