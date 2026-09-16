Emporio Armani has a brand-new star: Dario Vitale. The Italian contemporary brand announced this morning that Vitale will be its latest creative director, effective immediately. In the role, Vitale will oversee the Emporio line’s fashion and accessories collections, as well as the accessories collections for its Giorgio Armani line. He’ll be the first person to design for the Armani label outside of the Armani family, following the death of the beloved Giorgio Armani at age 91 just over a year ago.

“I am honored to take on this dual role across Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani, and deeply grateful to Silvana and Leo for welcoming me into their world,” said Vitale in a press release shared on Instagram. “Armani has a powerful legacy and unmistakable design language; a heritage that has spanned decades and shaped the history of fashion. I approach all of this with a deep sense of responsibility and excitement as we build upon that rich foundation, defining a new era together.”

Giorgio Armani in September 2023. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vitale’s new design job is the latest in his impressive resume. Most recently, he was the Creative Director of Versace (another instance of being the first designer for a brand outside of its founder’s family) after the exit of Donatella Versace and its acquisition by The Prada Group. Vitale famously only held the job for eight months, showing his Spring 2026 collection before being ousted from the position.

Before his dramatic tenure at Versace, Vitale was best known for his groundbreaking work at Miu Miu. From 2010 to 2025, he worked in the brand’s design department, eventually becoming its design director of ready-to-wear. He’s largely credited with the brand’s booming popularity in the early 2020s, particularly its viral ballet flats and cropped sweater-and-miniskirt sets. Beforehand, he also held positions at Dsquared2 and Bottega Veneta, following his graduation from Italy’s Istituto Marangoni in 2006.

Versace Spring 2026. Courtesy of Versace

Vitale’s vision for Emporio Armani will no doubt show his strong eye for accessories like handbags, shoes, and jewelry while still respectfully paying homage to Mr. Armani’s legacy. His appointment also marks the latest fashion designer shuffle of 2025 to 2026, which has included Ib Kamara’s exit from Off-White, Olivier Rousteing joining Rabanne, and Maria Grazia Chiuri returning to Fendi. His Emporio Armani role is an important one in the Armani house’s massive empire, which also includes fashion brands Armani Privé, Giorgio Armani, Armani Exchange, and EA7 Emporio Armani, Armani Beauty, and its Armani/Casa (home), Armani Junior (children’s), and Armani Hotels & Resorts (hospitality) lines.

There’s no date set for Vitale’s first Armani show, but given previous appointments and debuts in the last year, a first collection in the Fall 2027 season seems the most likely.