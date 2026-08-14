This year, Rachel Zoe has worn glamorous outfits everywhere from Hollywood to Aspen — including plenty of her signature caftans. It made perfect sense, then, that The Zoe Report’s founder and editor-at-large would arrive in equally luxe style for her Hamptons magazine cover party. Earlier this week, Zoe stepped out in one of Versace’s most recognizable dresses at The Hedges Inn — and, of course, put her own boho-chic spin on the look.

For the occasion, the fashion expert wore an archival Versace Spring 2000 dress — the same one that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys. The iconic design, sourced from vintage seller Janet Mandell, featured a flowing train and long sleeves covered in a green palm leaf print. While the original dress featured a plunging neckline and high slit with an attached brooch, Zoe opted to tie the waist to create an elegant silhouette with a bit more coverage, putting her own twist on the piece. Nude platform heels delivered added height, while still allowing Zoe to effortlessly move in the floor-length gown.

True to form, Zoe finished her ensemble with plenty of glamorous accessories. A stack of gold John Hardy necklaces — including a sparkling pendant, choker, and lariat accented with yellow and green gems — provided extra shine while complementing the garment’s breezy aesthetic. With a pile of gold bangles and a metallic clutch, she instantly made the historic red carpet look ready for a splashy night out East.

BFA/Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

This wasn’t Zoe’s first time wearing this Versace dress, however. In her Hamptons editorial photoshoot, she wore the design with a gold body chain, cuff, and platform sandals. She’s also the latest star to take the design for a spin. Last year, Amber Valletta — who originally modeled the dress on Versace’s runway — wore it to the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Plus, the piece had a viral moment in Prime Video’s Off Campus earlier this year with a tribute to Lopez by actor Mika Abdalla, proving it will always be a hot topic in pop culture.

BFA/Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

With this latest look, Zoe proved that the best vintage pieces shouldn’t be gathering dust in anyone’s closet. In fact, the most special — and even iconic — designs deserve to be worn over and over again.