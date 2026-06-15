Some designers are synonymous with summer, chief among them Pucci. The brand’s instantly recognizable colorful swirls are practically made for a Euro vacation — one filled with picture-perfect sunsets and refreshing Aperol spritzes. As such, the fashion set, including Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson, declared last year “Pucci girl summer,” flocking to both archival and new pieces from the Italian label. While insiders don’t seem to be abandoning the splashy aesthetic anytime soon (at least not Bella Hadid, who recently wore a Pucci one-piece in the South of France), it’s only natural to refresh a warm-weather wardrobe. This summer, fashion people are turning to a handful of other designer brands for a similarly bold, luxury fix.

At the top of the list is Roberto Cavalli. Bieber, ever the trendsetter, arguably reignited interest in the brand, kicking off 2026 in a vintage lace-up leopard one-piece swimsuit from the label’s 2003 collection, sourced from OpulentAddict. Dua Lipa followed suit in March, attending an event in New York clad in a green floral print dress from Cavalli’s Pre-Fall 2026 line — a design that drew inspiration from the house’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection. Though it’s clearly shaping up to be a Cavalli summer, the Italian house isn’t the only label capturing the attention of Hollywood’s style set.

Curious which designers are giving Pucci a run for its money this season? Keep scrolling.

Roberto Cavalli

Yes, Roberto Cavalli — in all its statement-making glory — is not-so-quietly making the rounds in Hollywood. In addition to Bieber and Lipa, a number of other fashion-forward stars have endorsed the brand lately. Perhaps you spotted Euphoria’s Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, in a 2003 silk mini dress during Season 3, Episode 7. Meanwhile, social media star Alix Earle shared an Instagram carousel documenting her adventures at the Grand Prix in Monaco, including a photo of herself wearing a white beaded dress from Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection. In other words: Don’t sleep on the brand’s vintage offerings. Pieces from sites like The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, and Depop likely won’t stay in stock for long.

Jean Paul Gaultier

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Jean Paul Gaultier’s archives remain a treasure trove for fashion insiders. Just look to Hadid, who wore a ‘90s Jean Paul Gaultier two-tone dress while out and about at the Cannes Film Festival last month, pictured above. Earlier this year, the model also turned heads in a booty-baring cutout dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2001 collection. Note: If there’s one thing Hadid can do, it’s spark a viral fashion movement. But she isn’t the only style muse revisiting the brand’s archives. Last month, Jennifer Lopez stepped out for the Netflix Upfront event in a vintage 2004 blazer-and-skirt set. If these recent sightings are any indication, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier is poised to be a celebrity favorite all summer long.

Versace

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With Amazon Prime's Off Campus reviving Jennifer Lopez’ss iconic jungle print Versace dress from 2000, the timing couldn’t be better for a Versace revival. Miley Cyrus, for one, wore a black woven and lace gown from Versace'‘ Fall 2015 collection while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month. The brand's contemporary designs shouldn't be overlooked, either. Case in point: For Dazed’s Summer Issue, Olivia Rodrigo modeled an embroidered bra from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. All signs point to Versace dominating celebrity wardrobes this summer.