(Celebrity)
Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Green Versace Dress Made A Cameo In Off Campus
Thanks Allie Hayes.
Twenty-six years after Jennifer Lopez’s jaw-dropping fashion moment at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, her infamous green Versace dress is back in the cultural spotlight. Only this time, instead of being worn on the red carpet, it made a television cameo in the viral Prime Video series, Off Campus. Even though the plunging jungle silhouette has been referenced (and reinterpreted) by so many celebrities throughout the years — including Lopez herself on the Versace Spring/Summer runway in 2019 — Mika Abdalla’s character, Allie Hayes, is the latest to put her stamp on the eternally iconic outfit.
After the show premiered on May 13, Abdallah’s dance sequence to “On The Floor” by Lopez and Pitbull (while dressed as a nod to Lopez in the green dress) caught the singer’s attention. “Love this shooooww,” Lopez wrote in a repost on X. But Off Campus isn’t the only reason the dress has recently reentered the chat. Reality TV star, Mia Calabrese from Bravo’s hit show Summer House stepped out on May 25 in a Lopez-inspired Versace look for her own red carpet moment at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas.
While Lopez’s rendition may have made the biggest early impact, believe it or not, she wasn’t the first person to wear the gown. Originally, it debuted on the Versace runway in 1998 by supermodel Amber Valletta — who also later rewore the dress to the 2025 CFDA Awards. Donatella Versace, the visionary and designer behind the jungle-printed dress, and Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell both wore it well before Lopez.
Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who has taken a stab at the green look from 1999 ’til now.