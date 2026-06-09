Twenty-six years after Jennifer Lopez’s jaw-dropping fashion moment at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, her infamous green Versace dress is back in the cultural spotlight. Only this time, instead of being worn on the red carpet, it made a television cameo in the viral Prime Video series, Off Campus. Even though the plunging jungle silhouette has been referenced (and reinterpreted) by so many celebrities throughout the years — including Lopez herself on the Versace Spring/Summer runway in 2019 — Mika Abdalla’s character, Allie Hayes, is the latest to put her stamp on the eternally iconic outfit.

After the show premiered on May 13, Abdallah’s dance sequence to “On The Floor” by Lopez and Pitbull (while dressed as a nod to Lopez in the green dress) caught the singer’s attention. “Love this shooooww,” Lopez wrote in a repost on X. But Off Campus isn’t the only reason the dress has recently reentered the chat. Reality TV star, Mia Calabrese from Bravo’s hit show Summer House stepped out on May 25 in a Lopez-inspired Versace look for her own red carpet moment at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

While Lopez’s rendition may have made the biggest early impact, believe it or not, she wasn’t the first person to wear the gown. Originally, it debuted on the Versace runway in 1998 by supermodel Amber Valletta — who also later rewore the dress to the 2025 CFDA Awards. Donatella Versace, the visionary and designer behind the jungle-printed dress, and Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell both wore it well before Lopez.

Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who has taken a stab at the green look from 1999 ’til now.

Donatella Versace, 1999

Donatella Versace at the 'Rock Style' Met Gala in New York City, December 6, 1999. Mitchell Gerber/Getty Images

Geri Halliwell, 2000

Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls, at the 1st Annual NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France on January 22, 2000. Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000. Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2001

Jennifer Lopez onstage during her monologue at Saturday Night Live on February 10, 2001. NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2019

Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna, 2019

Reality TV star, Lisa Rinna at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills in 2019. OGUT/Star Max/Getty Images

Tyra Banks, 2020

Tyra Banks pictured on set of Dancing With The Stars on November, 9th 2020 for "Icons Night." Kelsey McNeal/Getty Images

Amber Valletta, 2025

Amber Valletta attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Mia Calabrese, 2026

Mia Calabrese attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Off Campus, 2026