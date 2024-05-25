When it comes to getting dressed, jackets serves two essential purposes. First and foremost, they remain a practical piece that will protect you from whatever the weather, be it snow, rain, or just a cool breeze. Yet, they also play a critical role of tying together a look, giving it a finishing, defining touch. I’m a firm believer in the transformative power of a jacket, and because of this I never gravitated toward one of the most classic styles of all, the trench coat. While few can rival the trench coat when it comes to timeless wardrobe staples, I always found them to be a bit too neutral and boxy for my personal style. It didn’t give my look the drama I typically go for. That is, until I met the latest, trendier version: the cropped trench coat.

Consider it the classic trench’s cooler, younger cousin. The shorter length lends itself to a more playful, youthful vibe, yet it retains the sophisticated elements that make the trench coat a widely loved and timeless favorite. Think sharp lapels, belted waists, and oversized draping— just with a whole lot of material chopped off the bottom! The updated, chic silhouette has an edginess to it that the classic trench does not, with more tailoring and a feminine touch, accentuating your shape and exposing your legs.

When I first saw the look on Hailey Bieber, I was immediately obsessed with the refreshed style. Her take on the trend in an oversized Balenciaga iteration paired with black hot pants and combat boots was the perfect mix of cool and classic, becoming my immediate style inspo for transitional weather. Since then, I've been on a mission to find the best iterations of this jacket, and let me tell you, the options are good. From classic beige hues to bold and unexpected silhouettes, there's a cropped trench for every style personality — and each is perfect for dressing up even the simplest of outfits. I plan to wear mine with shorts and miniskirts all season long — it’s the perfect outfit the chilly summer evenings in LA!

If you're ready to give your classic trench coat a trendy update, keep reading for my top cropped picks of the season. These finds not only nail the trend but also promise to be lasting additions to your wardrobe, just like a traditional trench would. I guarantee you’ll find at least one piece you’ll want to wear all season long.

Classic Meets Cool