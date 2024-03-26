Classic, timeless, versatile, chic — the humble trench coat, a bona fide rainy-day essential, is all of the above. Really, it’s easy to see why the waterproof jacket has stuck around in the fashion zeitgeist all these years (around 200, to be more precise). However, perhaps you’re willing to experiment with the silhouette this spring. If yes, Katie Holmes has a sound suggestion: A denim trench coat. It may not be as functional as its sophisticated older sister — aka, the traditional khaki style — but it’s sure to bring a fresh element to your new-season wardrobe.

On March 25, the Dawson’s Creek alum, who works with stylist Brie Welch, donned a vintage Chloé denim trench while attending the last night of broadway show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age at Studio 54 in Midtown Manhattan. Covered in silver studs and metal eyelets, the piece was playful and even a bit edgy. Again, this material isn’t as water-repellant as a classic look with gabardine fabric, but it’s still an excellent choice for those upcoming chilly spring days that call for a lightweight coat.

Underneath her topper, the actor kept it low-key with black separates. For footwear, Holmes stepped into a pair of buckle-bedecked ballet flats complete with a glossy patent leather finish. As always, the New Yorker’s all-time favorite bag — Mansur Gavriel’s spacious Everyday Soft Tote in black and red — was a key component of the outfit. Jewelry-wise, the Broadway star went with a dainty gold necklace and her signature silver nose ring. And to stay somewhat incognito, Holmes finished her Monday night look with black square-shaped shades.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Are you now inspired to add a denim trench coat to your spring outerwear rotation? You’re in luck because the market is brimming with chic options, such as the Aligne look ahead. Style the jacket with Holmes’ go-to accents, and your outfit is complete.