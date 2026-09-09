Michelle Ochs is opening the doors to her rich fashion archive, thanks to Janet Mandell. Last night, Mandell expanded her namesake luxury fashion rental service with The Vault. This newly launched program features curations from designers’ own collections that clients and stylists can rent and purchase. Its first assortment hails from Ochs, the creative director of both Et Ochs and bandage dress-centric label Herve Leger. She’s also the co-founder of Cushnie Et Ochs (which she launched with Carly Cushnie in 2008). The over-40 piece edit includes past runway designs and one-of-one pieces from Cushnie Et Ochs collections, spanning their Spring 2010 to Fall 2018 lines.

The curation includes the label’s contemporary daytime dresses and evening-wear, from structured black minidresses to flowing printed and pastel maxi dresses and beaded gowns. A notable highlight includes a custom navy dress for Karlie Kloss, which the model wore to the CFDA Awards in 2013.

"For us, staying ahead of the curve means honoring the archives,” said Mandell in a press release. "Our collection of rare vintage pieces is precisely why industry insiders turn to us. Collaborating with Michelle Ochs allows us to redefine the rental landscape, opening the doors to legendary, vault-kept runway designs for a new generation of conscious, luxury clients.”

Michelle Ochs, Karlie Kloss, and Carly Cushnie. Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To celebrate the launch of Ochs’ edit, Mandell opened her Flatiron showroom with the designer for a party shortly before New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 season. At the occasion, guests viewed Ochs’ pieces and enjoyed Sparkling Pointe wines. The event also featured a live discussion on The Vault’s launch with Mandell, Ochs, and writer Josh Duboff.

Matthew Calicdan/Courtesy of Janet Mandell

The Vault continues Mandell’s original goal to make high-end designs more available to fashion lovers around the world through a sustainable and circular method. The program’s first collection from Ochs is now available to see in-person at Mandell’s showroom, as well as on her JanetMandell.com.