Unless you live in a state where temperatures rarely, if ever, dip below the 60s (um, lucky you!), you likely have a lot of outdoor soirées packed into your schedule these upcoming three months. And by now, chances are you’ve already RVSP’d yes to many of these festive gatherings, be it your cousin’s tropical wedding or a birthday celebration with one of the Cancers, Leos, or Virgos in your life. The next step? Finding some easy, breezy summer party dresses to wear at said outings. Well, as luck would have it, there’s no shortage of cute, compliment-worthy styles on the market right now.

Those heading to a beach bachelorette party will adore the sultry, feather-light looks in the Mango and Simon Miller collection, which dropped earlier this week. Even better, TZR editors already test-drove the pieces, and unsurprisingly there were plenty of winners in the assortment, including the knotted minis and fringe-y maxis. Plus, other industry-favorite labels like Dôen, Cinq á Sept, and Réalisation Par are offering up a bevy of must-have evening-out silhouettes this season — and our editors have their eyes on some seriously chic options.

Ahead, check out team TZR’s favorite leg-baring styles. They’ll pair perfectly with sleek strappy sandals and a playful statement clutch.