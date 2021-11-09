Emily Ratajkowski’s Zara Boots Look So Good With Blue Jeans & A Blazer

Cowboy boots are a classic fall staple and celebs, in particular, are obsessed with its styling capabilities. Sophie Turner, for example, owns not one, but two pairs of this type of footwear: a ruby red boot from Black Star and a sleek black variation from Louis Vuitton. (Back in July 2021, she wore her Black Star boot with a graphic T-shirt and miniskirt.) Princess Diana, on the other hand, liked to style her Western boots with a cozy sweatsuit and baseball cap. For a more recent styling take on this iconic shoe, look to Emily Ratajkowski’s Zara cowboy boots.

On Nov. 9, Ratajkowski went for a walk in Tribeca, New York City while wearing a sophisticated casual attire. (She’s in town to promote her new book My Body.) Her outfit consisted of a white Wolford Colorado bodysuit worn underneath an oversized blazer, high-waisted light-wash jeans, and The Row’s Oliver Peoples square-framed sunglasses. To finish off her minimalistic, professional outfit, she had on black Zara leather cowboy boots. Her Western-style footwear incorporated two fall 2021 boot trends into one look: the cowboy aesthetic couple with a knee-high length. Her particular shoe looks great on everyone as the color is versatile to wear and it has a slight heel to boost you in height.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition, Ratajkowski’s exact $199 boots are a polished pair that can pull double duty. For work, style with trousers, a turtleneck top, and a coat. For your weekend morning coffee runs, simply tuck your leggings or sweats inside the boots and style with a hoodie. Lucky for you, her exact pair from Zara is still available to shop, below, though sizes are running out quickly. (If you prefer a shorter shaft height, there’s a nearly identical pair to her Zara ones from Sandro Paris.) And should you think black is too bland of a shade for you, you’ll love Brother Vellies’ whimsical mermaid motif cowboy boot.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.