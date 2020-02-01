What many people outside fashion might not realize is that before New York Fashion Week (and London, and Milan, and Paris) comes Copenhagen. That means that trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 are some of the first glimpses we have of what's to come for the season, and it's getting a head start on the biggest trends before the rest of the fashion capitals' designers even debut their collections. And often, it's a clear sign — a crystal ball, if you will — hinting at the styles that will continue to unfold in a big way as Fashion Month continues to unfold in cities around the world.

If popular brands like Ganni are any indication, the Danish designers are usually onto something, and have a pretty good instinct when it comes to establishing longterm trends, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The trends we see in Denmark tend to blow up on Instagram, spread quickly to the states, and stick around a while. In the past, Danes have been some of the first to embrace chunky trainers, sparkling hair clips, and clashing prints and patterns.

And this season, they're paving the way for even more surefire trends for the Fall/Winter 2020 season. Whether statement collars or buzz-worthy color schemes, editors' phones were up taking photos and notes at Copenhagen's biggest shows as clear signs of what they're sure to see more of in the next 4 weeks. For your own sneak preview of what you're sure to see everywhere, have a look at the below.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020 Trend: Calling All Collars

Start shopping them now, because collars were and will continue to be everywhere. Maybe blame it on Ganni, who's been making them for a couple seasons now, but there's no doubt the statement collar is catching on, from Peter Pan to Jester variations.

Courtesy of Ganni

Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen

Courtesy of Helmstedt

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020 Trend: Checking The Boxes

The print of the season? Checkerboard checks left and right. It's mesmerizing enough to make a statement, but still, somehow, goes with everything (yes, even other prints).

Courtesy of MFPEN

Courtesy of ROTATE

Courtesy of STAND

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020 Trend: Quilting Won't Quit

What's comfy, practical, and the outerwear trend of the moment? Quilting, of course. Luckily, this trend is already creeping into stores. (Plus, it's ideal for naps on the go.)

Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen

Courtesy of Ganni

Courtesy of Baum und Pferdgarten

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020 Trend: Same Scarf, New Styling

Just when you thought you had seen it all, there were plenty of new ways to style both your silk and knit scarves. Highly recommend putting these into action ASAP.

Courtesy of Holzweiler

Courtesy of Rodebjer

Courtesy of By Malene Birger

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2020 Trend: "Ugly" Color Pallete-ing

Somehow... these colors... actually work. They may seem intimidating, but the hues on the runway are getting more and more unexpected. Can mixing browns or mixing greens really be chic? We'll let you decide.

Courtesy of Stine Goya

Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen