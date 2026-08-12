Spain is a major hub for the fashion industry, home to a bevy of renowned luxury labels, retailers, and contemporary brands. You probably have a few pieces from Spanish powerhouses like Zara and Mango in your wardrobe, and perhaps marvel at the latest runway collections from the likes of Loewe and Paco Rabanne. But there’s still plenty of talent left to uncover, including a growing lineup of cool-girl Spanish brands emerging onto the global fashion scene.

If French brands are synonymous with timeless silhouettes and Australian labels have mastered resortwear, Spanish designers have carved out a niche of their own: eclectic maximalism, defined by bold colors and unexpected designs. Take Paloma Wool as a prime example. Founded by Paloma Lanna in 2014, the label has amassed a cult following over the years, thanks to its statement pieces — remember those yin-yang sweaters that had fashion folks in a chokehold in the late 2010s? Revered for its playful designs and vacation-ready aesthetic, Barcelona-based brand Gimaguas, too, has become an industry favorite, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo among its fans.

Below, discover a roster of cool-girl-approved Spanish brands along with TZR’s favorite styles to shop from each, guaranteed to reinvigorate your wardrobe.

Gimaguas was created by twin sisters Claudia and Sayana Durany in 2018 — hence the brand’s name, the Cuban word for twins. The distinct, one-of-a-kind designs speak for themselves, but it also doesn’t hurt that many of its products have reached viral status. In 2020, Gimaguas debuted the Été striped knitted halter-neck minidress, which soon became a major hit on social media, as did the Franca studded handbag. Those in the fashion know probably also caught Gimaguas’ collaboration with Havaianas — a pair of studded flip-flops that completely sold out shortly after launching. This season, the label continues to do what it does best: design ready-to-wear and accessories oozing with personality.

Over a decade in, Paloma Wool is still keeping fashion girls on their toes. It’s one of those labels seemingly every insider has in their wardrobe, yet its designs are rarely overtly flashy or statement-making. Instead, Paloma Wool specializes in deft draping and layering, as well as dreamy color palettes. The label produces its pieces in small batches, working with family-owned manufacturers in Spain and neighboring European countries. In recent years, Paloma Wool has made major strides, from debuting its first-ever runway show in Barcelona in 2022 to opening its Los Angeles flagship store this summer.

When a stylist and designer come together to launch a brand, it’s practically poised for success. That’s certainly the case with La Veste, founded by Blanca Miró (stylist) and María de la Orden (designer). The duo debuted the label in 2018, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces. Bold colors and playful prints are a throughline across its collections, with stripes, sequins, and other whimsical touches serving as hallmarks of its bestselling looks. Above all, La Veste sidesteps the rapid trend cycle in favor of timeless yet fun designs that are sure to endure.

Laagam strikes a rare balance between elevated design and accessible prices. Named after the Swedish concept lagom, meaning “not too much, not too little,” the label designs and produces its pieces in its home base of Barcelona. Helmed by digital influencer and creative director Inés Arroyo, Laagam offers on-trend looks with a fresh twist — think studded tanks, gauzy asymmetric skirts, and colorful balloon pants — the majority of which ring in under $200.

Are you a sucker for a feel-good, playful print? If yes, Sophie and Lucie is bound to be right up your alley. The Madrid-based label was created by sisters Sofía and Lucía Fernández Roca, who grew up immersed in fashion thanks to their mother, who owned her own clothing brand and shop. As mothers themselves, the founders operate with a simple philosophy: to create silhouettes that can carry you from school pick-ups to work meetings in one fell swoop. And its selection of printed dresses and luxe basics is sure to fit the bill.