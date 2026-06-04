If you’re someone who doesn’t know where to begin when shopping for edgy-meets-cool summer clothing, consider the search officially over. On June 4, Mango announced its first-ever limited-edition summer collection with New York and LA-based label Eckhaus Latta, and spoiler alert: it’s really good. The line focuses on texture, tactility, and everyday pieces for an urban, effortless wardrobe. Think woven leather handbags, printed swimsuits, and ultra-lightweight layering pieces — with each piece more exhilarating than the last.

The fashion brand led by Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus becomes only the third to join the Spanish retailer’s Mango Collective initiative — a platform dedicated to celebrating innovation, creativity, and authentic narratives within the fashion industry. At Wednesday night’s launch event in New York, Latta was asked about her favorite part of the collection. “I’m really loving seeing all of these knits on all of you,” the designer shared with the evening’s host, Liana Satenstein, who was wearing the striped fine knit cardigan with its matching tank top counterpart.

The expansive, 48-product line, ranging from $60-$500, left no detail out (as evident by the campaign styling, which featured minimalist nineties silhouettes with an aquatic retro edge). The collection boasts fun and playful accessories like trendy sunglasses, chunky bracelets, and irregular-shaped rings, all intended to keep you styled from head to toe throughout the entire season.

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Following a successful Siedrés collaboration in 2024 and Supriya Lele in 2025, Mango has doubled down on its commitment to amplifying talent in 2026 with this third installation.

Courtesy of Mango

And you won’t have to wait too long (or actually at all) to shop "the freshest collab of the summer,” as Mango referred to it in a recent social caption. Coinciding with the announcement was also the news that the collection is now available to shop online at mango.com and in select retail stores.