Boho and Chloé practically go hand in hand — especially under creative director Chemena Kamali. Ever since taking the reins of the storied house in early 2024, the Central Saint Martins grad has imbued each collection with a playful, carefree spirit while preserving the luxury label’s signature codes. For fall 2026, Kamali stayed the course, drawing inspiration from traditional costume and folkloric craft.

In an industry saturated with fast fashion, Kamali spotlighted artistry and subtle irregularities. “What moved me most about these garments, is not only their beauty but also to feel how much effort and time was put into them,” the creative director wrote in the show notes. “Every embroidery, knitted thread, and printed motif reveals both the maker’s hand and their devotion. They were never identical, they had unique irregularities that made them feel human. They were shaped by the skill and stories of those who created them.”

Kamali’s March 5 show during Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a flurry of ruffled midi skirts, fluttering with each step the models took down the runway. The feminine pieces were styled with boxy, structured blazers, hand-embroidered prairie tops, and slouchy leather boots — marrying bohemian ease with folkloric charm.

From the jump, gingham emerged as a recurring print in the collection, appearing on flouncy skirts, voluminous sheer maxi dresses, and fitted blouses. Softening the graphic print were ditsy florals on midi skirts and delicate polka dots on a puff-sleeve jacket.

Meanwhile, outerwear took center stage, grounding the lightweight, flowy pieces Kamali has become known for. A long lacquered navy coat was layered over a sheer gingham frock, while a high-shine quilted jacket offered another glossy contrast. Elsewhere, capes came in many flavors: a funnel-neck pastel pink iteration, a camel-colored version with leather trim, and a plaid look. Each coat featured a slim scarf punctuated by a chunky gold ring, adding a touch of whimsy to the outerwear.

The creative director’s artistry-focused approach was also seen in the accessories. Hand-painted jewelry and embroidered appliqués felt like heirlooms passed down through generations.

It wouldn’t be a Chloé show without a stacked front row. Looking every inch the Chloé darling, Olivia Rodrigo arrived in an especially ethereal pale pink lace dress. Sitting by the pop star were Oprah, in a brown suede puff-sleeve jacket and blue jeans, and Brooke Shields, clad in a voluminous khaki coat.

At its core, the line was meant to serve as a sense of “humanity, community spirit, and empathy,” Kamali wrote. “This collection is an ode to those gestures of care. It is both a return and a renewal — an invitation to see fashion not as escape, but as connection.”

