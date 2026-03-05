Who would have guessed, a mere decade ago, that hair parts would become so… controversial? What was once a matter of preference (influenced by stylish, high-profile people, of course) has become something of a battleground, thanks in no small part to TikTok. It was on that app, in 2021, that users began deeming side parts “millennial,” a symbol of waning youth and a refusal to acknowledge that the world has moved on to Gen Z, symbolized by the middle part. The war has raged on since — and at Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show, the Middle Parters won a major battle.

Held Mar. 5 in Paris, the star-studded runway presentation hosted the likes of Brooke Shields, Oprah, and Gayle King. And while those celebs didn’t wear center-parted hairstyles — Oprah abstained from parting her slicked-back bubble ponytail at all — a bevy of it-girls embraced the brand’s boho energy with minimal makeup, casual waves, and of course, hair parted right down the middle. And it wasn’t just stars born in the new millennium; in fact, the only Gen Z among them was Olivia Rodrigo. (Though a compelling argument could be made that Aimee Lou Wood, a chronological millennial, has a decent amount of Gen Z in her chart.)

Ahead, the it girls of Chloé — Rodrigo, Wood, Alexa Chung, Nina Dobrev, and Neneh Cherry — and their middle-parted styles.

Olivia Rodrigo

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

While she has experimented with the odd side part in the past, perhaps most notably at last year’s Academy Museum Gala, Rodrigo is a center-part girl, through and through. For Chloé, the Gen Z pop star opted for an especially effortless take on her signature look.

Aimee Lou Wood

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The White Lotus’ breakout Wood wore a center-parted style similar to the one she donned at Sunday’s Actor Awards (though it does appear as though she’s added a touch of dark brown toner).

Alexa Chung

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Chung — who isn’t just a millennial, but arguably the millennial it-girl — parted her deep espresso lob directly down the middle.

Nina Dobrev

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Another millennial icon, Dobrev, got in on the center-parted air-dryed waves vibes.

Neneh Cherry

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Swedish hip-hop legend Cherry (Gen X or a Boomer, depending on the source) went with a middle part for her slicked-back ponytail, which included gorgeous, fluffy-pressed ends.