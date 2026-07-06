Like clockwork, Haute Couture Week delivers capital-F Fashion. Yes, the high-octane, avant-garde creations typically elicit both shock and fascination from those in attendance. (In case you didn’t know, each piece that hits the runway is made-to-order, while houses must have a Paris atelier with at least 15 full-time staff.) However, the average person may not be looking to these collections for everyday outfit inspiration. That’s where the street style moments come into play. At Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026, which is currently underway, attendees are showcasing plenty of standout ensembles that can easily be emulated — well, for the most part.

Take the Schiaparelli show, for instance. Showgoers’ looks were a tale of two extremes: some arrived in outlandish ensembles that mirrored the otherworldly runway creations. Among them was influencer and model Sofia Eve, who wore a bold red peplum top with oversized ruffles framing the shoulders and waist. Others, however, kept things more understated — like WARDROBE.NYC founder Christine Centenera, who opted for a simple black tee and an embellished gray pencil skirt. So whether you’re craving a dose of main character energy or seeking out more wearable outfit inspiration, the Haute Couture Week street style fits the bill.

To that end, scroll ahead for the best looks from Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026. The shows run through Thursday — in other words, be sure to check back for more standout fashion moments spotted in Paris.

Day 1

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Above, Centenera’s aforementioned outfit, which can be recreated for the office in minutes.

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Longtime content creator Susanna Lau wowed in a flower-adorned black dress from Dior’s pre-fall 2026 collection.

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Scarf styling is going strong in Paris, with this attendee tying a printed silk scarf around her bag for a touch of flair.

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It’s safe to assume all eyes were on Eve’s striking red peplum top.

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Model Anok Yai slipped into Schiaparelli’s tailored gray dress featuring its signature gold bijoux buttons.

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This guest proved the appeal of lightweight, flowy summer separates.