That collection of forgotten blazers you have hanging in your closest? It just so happens that those are the staple piece for this fall. I know, I know... Blazers for fall? Groundbreaking. But it’s true. All your fave style icons have been strutting around in this wardrobe must-have, and the snaps are ripe with fresh blazer outfit ideas to copy.

After taking in some inspiration from these celebs, you’ll be surprised at just how many outfit variations await centered around this wardrobe staple. From casual weekend wear to formal events, the blazer really does it all. Everyone from the likes of Kendall Jenner to Mary-Kate Olsen to the ever-iconic Meghan Markle have made a statement in the timeless piece.

As a pro stylist, I find myself reaching for one of my many blazers on the daily. I love layering mine over a menswear button-down, or, on warmer days, draped over a crop top and paired with oversized denim. Even throwing a blazer over a coordinating sweats set automatically elevates the look. (This is personally my Sunday morning go-to for a morning stroll through Central Park.)

But, alas, enough about me: Let’s dive into the best blazer outfit ideas fashion influencers are turning. Scroll on for the styling tricks of the trade on how to reinvent the timeless garment with every wear.

Cool & Casual

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

No stranger to setting trends, Jenner’s casual take on styling the blazer is what weekend-wardrobe dreams are made of. Plus, the creamy tones of her look are appropriate no matter the season. Add some white tennis sneakers and you’re set to take on weekend errands, Sunday brunch, and more.

Menswear-Inspired

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Never one to disappoint, this Queen of Street Style (also known as Hailey Bieber) was recently spotted in a coordinating suit set. The menswear-inspired oversized blazer and trousers, plus her cozy knit and herringbone chain, truly make this look a moment and prove that grey pantsuits are way cooler when worn out of the boardroom.

Classic Black-On-Black

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Without ever truly trying, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have written rules for timeless, chic dressing. The designers behind the award-winning luxury label The Row focus on creating designs and turning looks that transcend seasonal trends. True to their ethos, the sisters prove how a classic black blazer can be the hero piece of your closet. When paired with a matching pant, it can feel both powerful and timeless. Add a bright clutch to break up the inky hue.

A Monochromatic Moment

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On her recent trip to New York City, Meghan Markle’s monochromatic suiting essentially set our souls on fire. The autumnal tones are rich and lush, and the singular-color styling feels incredibly fashion forward. Needless to say, if there is any blazer-centric ensemble to emulate this season, this is the one.

Polished & Party-Ready

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who says blazers can’t be sexy? Gigi Hadid showed just how amazing the blazer and bralette combo can be in this sleek look. Take note and secure your blazer in the perfect position with an oversized brooch for the ultimate exposed bra moment. Layer up with jewelry to really bring your night-out blazer to life.