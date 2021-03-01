This Is The Hailey Bieber Way To Wear 2021's Leading Color Trend

There is a light at the end of the metaphorical fashion tunnel. Confirmed by both Fall/Winter 2021 and Spring/Summer 2021 runways, yellow is officially the color of the year. And, it'll come in varying shade intensities like soft pastels or bright neons. Designers like Etro, Versace, Prozena Schouler, and Prada all offered an abundance of sunny runway looks that'll give you the outfit inspo you need for spring. But for a more street style take on the trend, look to Hailey Bieber, whose yellow monochromatic outfit highlighted the joyful nature of the Pantone-approved color.

Over the weekend, the model went on a stroll in Paris with husband Justin Bieber while wearing an all-yellow, buttery leather look. The majority of her ensemble was from luxury fashion brand STAND STUDIO, which included pieces such as her mustard colored leather trousers, oversized blazer, and furry bucket hat. Bieber's stylist Maeve Reilly helped the star add another touch of the vivid hue into her look with a yellow turtleneck top. A chestnut leather shoulder bag from BY FAR added warm brown tones to her ensemble. In classic Bieber fashion, her outfit also had a sporty touch courtesy of her go-to pair of Nike Air Force 1s.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bieber's mood-boosting monochromatic look aligned perfectly with the 2021 color trend and carried the same joyful optimism found in one of Pantone's colors of the year, Illuminating. "We need to feel that everything is going to get brighter — this is essential to the human spirit," reads the Pantone site. The color company describes the hue as "aspirational" and one to "[give] us hope." For specific runway examples of sartorial sunshine, take a look at Proenza Schouler's yellow cutout dress from its Fall/Winter 2021 collection and Etro's cropped sweater vest from the label's Spring/Summer 2021 showing.

(+) Courtesy of Proenza Schouler (+) Courtesy of Etro INFO 1/2

If you're hoping to inject some cheerful feelings into your wardrobe via the hue, opt for an all-yellow look like Bieber's. Or, if you'd rather work the shade slowly into your outfit, grab pieces that will provide a subtle pop of the color. Accessories like a vibrant yellow handbag or an egg yolk-yellow statement headband are great ways of experimenting with the shade. While Bieber's blazer and pants are sold out in her exact colorway, below you'll find other options that'll brighten up your wardrobe and provide some joy throughout the year.

