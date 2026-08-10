It may feel like just yesterday you were scavenging through storage for your summer clothes, swapping heavy knits for breezy crochet and linen. Somehow, though, August is well underway, and the season is almost in the rearview mirror — emphasis on almost. Before switching gears to full fall mode, seize every last opportunity to embrace summer style. August’s fashion news, for instance, is delivering what may be the final batch of warm-weather collections and collaborations.

If you waited until the last minute to buy a wedding guest dress for a friend’s nuptials this month (hey, no judgment here!), the V. Chapman and Kristopher Brock collection is here to save the day. On August 5, the brands launched a 26-piece line, complete with romantic poppy-printed frocks that are practically begging to be worn to a ceremony. If you’re the type to put off doing laundry for a few weeks, there’s also WashWise’s new Reset Spray, which acts as a “dry shampoo for clothes” in between cleans — and it comes in especially handy for that beloved pair of jeans you’re scared will lose their perfect shape in the wash. Or, if you’ve yet to get adventurous with your summer style, don’t sleep on Alana Hadid’s sneaker collaboration with ARKK Copenhagen. These hot pink kicks will, without a doubt, turn heads no matter where you wear them.

Scroll onward to read up on all the August fashion news worth putting on your radar. And don’t forget to check back, as this post will be updated throughout the month with more sartorial happenings.

Kate Barton & Bandolier Design Phone Cases

Courtesy Of Kate Barton

You can now carry Kate Barton’s signature quirky, sculptural aesthetic with you every day, thanks to the namesake designer’s new collection of phone cases, created in collaboration with Bandolier. Fashion devotees may recall the duo debuting the kitschy accessories on Kate Barton’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway last September — and now, they’re officially available to shop. The collection features three distinct styles: The Goldie, inspired by Kate Barton’s viral Goldfish Bag; the Charlie, a playful take on the designer’s Tessa Mini Bubble Dress; and the Kaia, which transforms one of Barton’s sculptural brooches into a removable wallet, available in metallic gold and silver finishes.

WashWise Launches Reset Spray

Courtesy of WashWise

If you’ve ever hesitated to wash your favorite denim or athleisure pieces in fear of messing with their perfect fit, or perhaps you’re just the type to avoid doing laundry altogether (hey, we’ve all been there), WashWise has launched the ultimate solution. Called the Reset Spray, the brand’s debut product is an all-in-one clothing refresh that neutralizes odors and helps eliminate stubborn sweat and body oils on fabric. The formula — which WashWise Founder Maria Cabral Menezes describes as “dry shampoo for clothes” — comes in two scents: Cotton Cooldown (featuring cedar and green tea aromas) and Verde Rise (notes of fresh grass and cucumber). The Reset Spray is available to purchase now at WashWise.com or at specific Hamptons hotspots — such as Crow’s Nest, select Soulcycle locations, and KZ Pilates East Hampton.

V. Chapman & Kristopher Brock Collaborate

On August 5, V. Chapman announced Amapola Amor, a Fall/Winter 2026 collection created in partnership between V. Chapman Founder Victoria Salisbury and namesake designer Kristopher Brock. Featuring dresses, outerwear, knitwear, and accessories, the line nods to the sun-soaked coastline of Andalusia, blending V. Chapman’s signature corsetry with Brock’s romantic, texture-driven aesthetic. “When we first met to discuss the project, we immediately shared an excitement around exploring a more daytime focus,” Brock said in a statement. “Naturally, we both knew there would always be a hint of bridal, but we wanted the majority of the collection to feel transitional — pieces that carry romance into everyday life.”

ARKK Copenhagen & Alana Hadid Release Sneakers

Courtesy Of ARKK

On August 3, Alana Hadid unveiled her first-ever sneaker collaboration with ARKK, debuting a pair of hot pink kicks during CPHFW. The partnership marks a full-circle moment for Hadid, who has been a longtime fan of the shoes. “I’ve never found a sneaker brand that felt so me,” she said in a press release. “It’s androgynous and still has flair. It’s utilitarian and still stylish. I can wear it to a dinner and on a hike. I keep coming back." If you’re interested in the shoes, act fast: the brand is releasing just 120 pairs.

Longchamp Collaborates With Textile Artist Caroline Hélain

Courtesy Of Longchamp

On August 4, Longchamp unveiled a collaboration with textile artist Caroline Hélain, reimagining its signature Le Pliage totes and travel bags through her distinct lens. Each piece in the line is splashed with Hélain’s abstract textile landscapes, fusing functionality with creative expression. The colorful motifs extend to ready-to-wear, too, appearing on tees, dresses, sweaters, and scarves.

Kelly Wearstler Announces RTW Collection With H&M

Courtesy Of H&M

Been saving up for H&M’s forthcoming home collection with esteemed interior designer Kelly Wearstler, which launches in early September? Well, you may want to set aside some of that budget for her ready-to-wear capsule with the retailer, arriving alongside the homewares. The small but mighty collection is a reflection of her home aesthetic: bold, edgy, and eclectic. Together, Wearstler and H&M designed a slouchy leather jacket, boxy white tee, vase-printed slip dress, and other statement-making pieces.

Tinashe Fronts Express’ Fall 2026 Campaign

On August 3, Express unveiled its fall 2026 campaign, “Too Easy to Look This Good,” starring multi-platinum recording artist Tinashe. Spotlighting the retailer’s modern approach to timeless denim, the music video-inspired campaign harks back to the ‘90s and early aughts, set against the backdrop of a mid-century estate in Beverly Hills. The ad merges past and present, showcasing the return of Express’ ‘90s-inspired bootcut jean alongside its new Y2K-wash jean.

Petite Plume Launches Its First-Ever Tote Bag

Meet your new go-to everyday tote, courtesy of Petite Plume. On August 3, the luxury pajama and lifestyle brand made its first foray into handbags with the launch of the Beckett tote. Priced at $198, the carryall comes in three patterns: navy French ticking, timeless toile, and camel ticking stripe. Errand-running is about to get a whole lot more fashion-forward.