Throughout recent runway collections, Burberry has teased glimpses of its crescent-shaped Olympia bag, allowing for the sleek accessory to generate heaps of buzz. Whispers about the half-moon purse as a potential next It bag have been circulating in the fashion community for months. Finally, at long last, the British label has spotlit the luxe bag in the way it deserves through star-studded ads. Featuring model Kendall Jenner, singer FKA twigs, and British DJ Shygirl, Burberry’s new Olympia Bag campaign portrays the unique bag as a sleek accessory to have and one that naturally fits on the shoulders of all fashionistas.

The swooping purse first debuted during Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection and has since been sprinkled throughout the label’s recent collections. (If needed, refresh your memory of Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2021 show here.) The latest Inez and Vinoodh-lensed Burberry campaign shines the spotlight solely on the bag and leans into the historical and feminine inspirations behind the bag. “When designing the Olympia, I was thinking about creating the perfect form of a handbag — something that could capture the essence of femininity. So, for the campaign, I wanted to celebrate three incredible women in my life who embody the power and beauty of feminine energy,” said Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci in a statement.

(+) Courtesy of Burberry (+) Courtesy of Burberry (+) Courtesy of Burberry INFO 1/3

“These women are amazingly talented and confident and have a natural fierceness and determination to carve their own paths, each freely expressing their originality through their creativity,” said Tisci. All three women featured in the campaign are frequent collaborators with Tisci and are Burberry runway regulars. Shygirl opened Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2021 show back in February, and Jenner starred in Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram collection back in July 2020. “Riccardo has become like family, he is someone who has always encouraged me to be myself, and his support from the beginning has meant the world to me. I am so proud to be a part of this campaign that celebrates the strength of women,” said Jenner in a press statement about the new Olympia campaign.

(+) Courtesy of Burberry (+) Courtesy of Burberry INFO 1/2

Coinciding with the launch of the new campaign, Burberry unveiled “World of Olympia,” a global series of immersive, in-person pop-ups that celebrate the bag’s craftsmanship and its connections to ancient Greece. As for what the IRL experience will look like, envision rooms intricately decorated with statues that mirror the Olympia’s curving design and traditional Grecian architecture. The pop-ups also present an opportunity for fans to shop exclusive styles and colorways of the shoulder bag, including a miniature design and vibrant, two-tone patterned leather. The exhibitions start in late May and will take place in the brand’s partnered retailers like Bergdorf Goodman in NYC, Harrods in London, and Nanjing Deji Plaza in China.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait for an in-store showing in order to shop the bag. Below, you’ll find a few different Olympia options you can scoop up now, putting you ahead of the It-bag curve.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.