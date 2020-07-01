More than a year after Burberry launched its inaugural Thomas Burberry Monogram collection in May 2019, reveal the house's new codes, comes a must-see second act. Designed by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, Burberry's TB Summer Monogram collection features dozens of new goods as well as updated iterations to its classic styles, all available online now. And in true Burberry form, it's presented with no ordinary campaign either. The multi-dimensional world created by digital artistry brings to life the vivacious collection — and it's modeled by none other than Kendall Jenner.

Tisci first unveiled the brand's new TB monogram honoring its creator Thomas Burberry back in late 2018, just months after taking the helm of the British heritage label. This Summer curation is the second round to the TB Monogram collections and is aptly designed for the sunny season with lightweight fabrics, bright colorways, and every virtually essential summer staple you'd need. The extensive curation offers a slew of variations like four masterly hues: bright orange & cobalt, graphite, dark beige, and powder blue.

The must-see new handbag arrivals range from $730 to $2,650, and the collection includes several new iterations of its beloved Lola bag in small, medium, and extra large sizes. The small lambskin iterations ($1,490) come in three hues, as well as a new fuzzy toweling finish. With your pick of three sizes and four color-ways, the fold-over shoulder bag's newest cozy texture is the ideal accessory to stylishly wearing a bikini all day long. The rest of the collection includes monogrammed backpacks, totes, duffles, and waist bags all in a slew of various colors and sizes.

As for its ready-to-wear, there is no shortage of outfit possibilities. Monogram leggings, polos, bowling shirts, and maxi dresses are just the tip of the iceberg. A spaghetti strap one-piece swimsuit ($460) comes in three of the new colorways while a high-neck, long-sleeve wet suit ($490) comes in graphite and bright cobalt, as does a sporty triangle bikini ($420).

Burberry

It's the supermodels second campaign with the brand and this go 'round Jenner followed social distancing rules by snapping her own shots at home allowing her some styling freedom. "I really loved being a part of this creative process, watching it evolve from the physical to the digital, blending reality and fantasy," said Jenner about her digitally animated characters.

Burberry

For the footwear-obsessed, its new kicks are not to be overlooked either. Burberry aced the sporty sandal trend with its pair of versatile flat-forms strapped with beige jacquard ribbons. As wear-anywhere options the tan or cobalt espadrilles ($450) and canvas high-top sneakers ($520) are do-it-all pieces you can wear long past beach-lounging season.

Burberry

The collection also features a true collectors item: a Monogram Print Surfboard available in three colors and retailing for $4,690 a piece. As for accessories, the brand's oversized B Motif Sunglasses ($340) come in three new hues, including powder blue, burnt sienna, and shiny black. Lastly, the $390 bucket hat is the ultimate bad-hair-day solve and the $490 cotton scarf can play even harder as a sarong, mini dress, or bag adornment.

Burberry Burberry

To fully encapsulate the collections lively spirt, Tisci called upon British creatives like photographer Nick Knight, art director Peter Saville, and stylist Katy England. The inspiration behind the campaign's video game look coincides with the brand's latest venture out of fashion. Launching soon, 'B Surf' is the brand's third video game and this latest launch will offer exclusive prices from the new collection like a limited-edition surfboard and several bucket hats. Prizes will be raffled everyday for the first two weeks of its launch so keep an eye on Burberry's site for the release. But for now you can sport the new drop in its intended mood with Burberry's Spotify playlist made just for the TB Summer Monogram collection.

