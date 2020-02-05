When it was announced that Riccardo Tisci was hired at Burberry in 2018, the fashion community eagerly awaited to see what the talented designer, who previously served as the creative director for Givenchy, would bring to the British heritage brand. Now, ahead of the debut of his fourth runway collection, Burberry's Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign has been revealed, and it showcases the new identity Tisci has created for the iconic fashion house with a star-studded cast, to match.

Unveiled on Feb. 5, Burberry's new campaign was shot by Inez and Vinoodh, and stars Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner along with Benji Arvay, He Cong, Freja Beha Erichsen, Nozomu Ito, Reece Nelson, Tosin Olajire, Rianne van Rompaey, and Mona Tougaard. The heavy-weight lineup don some of the most eye-catching looks to come down the runway which highlight the house's new eccentric meets classic aesthetic.

"I have been working for a few seasons to define a new identity and visual language for this house," said Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Office, in a press release. "This campaign feels like the beginning and I wanted to celebrate the men and women who represent Burberry — some who have been a long-standing part of my career and others who have started this Burberry journey with me. Together they capture the sophistication and attitude at the heart of the house today."

Courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh

Shot against a Burberry-beige backdrop, the campaign images show off Tisci's fresh approach to tailored silhouettes as well as the collection's luxurious silk styles with hand-painted collages of animals. Of course, the brand's legendary trench coats play a key role, too; however, they've been reimagined to include silk panels, sculpted sleeves, and crystal-ring piercings. Meanwhile, Kendall and Gigi model the designer's evening wear; posing together in a shot wearing two stunning, feathered looks.

Courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh Courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh Courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh Courtesy of Burberry / Inez and Vinoodh

The campaign also puts a spotlight on Burberry's signature bag shapes. Kendall can be seen wearing a two-tone leather and canvas version of The TB Bag, while Bella has the quilted Lola Bag in a camel hue slung over her shoulder — both styles are noted by the brand to have been inspired by the house's founder Thomas Burberry. The Pocket Bag is also featured prominently within the imagery and is shown in multiple sizes.

While the collection has yet to become available for purchase, you can scope out all of the runway looks and sign up for updates on its release on Burberry's website — which, it goes without saying, is a good idea if you want to be one of the first to shop the new lineup.