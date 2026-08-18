Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

You may follow lifestyle influencer Brett Chody — aka @brettsbites — on Instagram, where she shares everything from running content to everyday outings. Or perhaps you recognize her from best friend Jake Shane’s page, where she often makes cameos. You could have also driven past her Bloom billboard on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles or come across one of her Nike campaigns (she’s the brand’s first running global creator). And if you aren’t familiar with Chody? You will be soon. The content creator is quickly making a name for herself not just in the wellness space, but in the fashion world, too.

For Chody, comfort and ease are top of mind when putting together an outfit. “My go-to is a fun cardigan and pairing that with a comfortable bottom and sneaker,” the Lake Forest, Illinois, native tells TZR. “I’ve been a big sneaker girl my entire life, and they never do me wrong.” Her penchant for cool kicks ties back to her athletic roots — Chody was a cross-country and track runner in high school and has been logging miles ever since.

(+) Courtesy of Sarah Krick (+) @brettsbites INFO 1/2

Still, Chody doesn’t play it safe — she’s actually quite fearless when it comes to fashion. “I love wearing color and always have, especially pinks and blues; I think wearing fun colors aligns well with my personality,” she explains. She’s also not afraid to experiment with trends, be it a sheer lace top or statement necklace, as evidenced on her aforementioned Instagram feed.

Above all, Chody prioritizes practicality, especially since she’s constantly out and about in Los Angeles, where she currently resides. “A lot of the time I get dressed knowing my outfit has to carry me through a full day of meetings, appointments, and whatever else is on my schedule,” she shares. “I’m always thinking ahead and making sure what I wear will work both functionally and stylistically from morning to night.”

Ahead, shop some of Chody’s favorite wardrobe staples, all of which strike the perfect balance between cool and comfortable.