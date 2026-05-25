For a comfortable, no-fuss shoe that can carry you through an entire day, white sneakers are hard to beat. There’s a reason the classic style remains a perennial favorite: It complements virtually any outfit imaginable. But lately, it’s impossible to ignore the wave of playful kicks popping up everywhere — namely, printed sneakers. Sure, they may not pair seamlessly with every look; however, the bold shoes are just the thing to wake up your footwear collection, should it need a little pick-me-up.

Animal print sneakers are decidedly leading the charge this season. Fashion girls can’t seem to get enough of zebra-, leopard-, and Bambi-patterned kicks right now. Anne Hathaway, for one, is firmly on board with the trend, having recently stepped out in Adidas’ zebra print Tokyo sneakers. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star made the shoes the focal point of her look, pairing them with a chocolate brown silk dress (pictured below). For something more ladylike — and summer-ready — look to sneakers rendered in dainty floral motifs, a design detail championed by the likes of Jil Sander, Ganni, and Badgley Mischka.

When it comes to styling printed sneakers, there are two routes to consider. Follow Hathaway’s lead and offset the shoes with neutral separates. Or, if you’re feeling bold, don’t shy away from mixing your patterned kicks with another eye-catching motif.

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Scroll below for 10 must-have printed sneakers. They’re all sure to get plenty of mileage in the coming months.

Jil Sander Etage Sneaker $750 See On Jil Sander It doesn’t get much more feminine than Jil Sander’s pastel yellow floral printed sneakers.

Autry Windspin Zebra-Print Calf Hair Sneakers $270 $216 See On Net-a-Porter These zebra print sneakers will have you building outfits from the ground up.

Puma Basket Trippy Camo $100 See On Puma A camo patterned kick is an unexpected — and undeniably cool —addition to any outfit.

Reebok Classic AZ Shoes $85 See On Reebok You probably never thought you need cow printed sneakers — until now. Contrast the black-and-white shoes with a colorful midi dress.

Vans Classic Slip On Shoes $75 See On Shopbop There’s a good chance you already own Vans’ classic black-and-white checkered sneakers — but what about this embellished pink pair? If the answer is no, consider grabbing them before they’re gone.

Ganni Lace-Up Ballerina Sneakers $565 See On Revolve Part ballet flats, part sneakers — these Ganni shoes offer the best of both worlds.

Stuart Weitzman Bond Sport $450 $315 See On Stuart Weitzman ICYMI, Bambi print is the latest animal motif to take the fashion scene by storm. Tap into the trend with these Stuart Weitzman sneakers.

Adidas Tokyo Jacquard Low Top Sneaker $90 See On Nordstrom If a subtle pattern is more your speed, give these bright yellow jacquard sneakers a whirl.

Coach Soho Sneaker With Cherries $195 See On Coach Coach’s cherry-adorned sneakers are oh-so sweet, especially when paired with a flirty miniskirt.