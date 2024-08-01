Sorry to be the one to bring it up, but summer is swiftly winding down. As such, think of this month as one final hoorah — the last chance to take that spontaneous weekend jaunt to Montauk, the last chance to slam your laptop shut at 1 p.m. on Fridays, and, of course, the last chance to wear your beloved summer staples. But given that the forecast is looking, as expected, unbearably hot these next few weeks, getting dressed may seem an impossible task in August. This is where breathable breezy outfits come into the picture. So long as you lean into light-as-a-feather fabrics and skin-baring silhouettes (hello, hot pants and crop tops), you can conquer the heat in style.

Firstly, when it comes to airy materials, nothing quite rivals linen; it’s gauzy and naturally breathable thanks to its open weave. Even better, cult-favorite brands (think Favorite Daughter, Donni, Reformation, etc.) have released a slew of chic styles rendered in the summery fabric — there are of-the-moment suiting vests, pleated Bermuda shorts, and more pieces to consider. Alternatively, for something that’ll seamlessly transition into the fall (because, yes, it’s almost time to start prepping your new-season wardrobe), look no further than a cotton number, like a flowy midi dress or fitted tee. Easy enough, right?

Without further ado, check out five fail-safe outfit formulas to turn to this month.

For The City

Give your floral dress the day off, and instead, reach for a number with colorful embroidery. From there, juxtapose the ladylike piece with sporty, outdoorsy accessories. A baseball cap and chunky sandals, in particular, won’t disappoint.

For A Boat Ride

A boat day warrants a cute look because, let’s be honest, the photo ops are too good to miss out on. If you plan on taking a dip in the water, consider pairing your swimsuit (this Hunza G one-shoulder style is too cute) with drawstring linen pants. The bottoms will be easy to slide on and off throughout your excursion at sea. Round out the ensemble with an oversized scrunchie, one of summer’s most popular hair accessory trends.

For The Beach

Headed to the beach this month? In addition to bikinis, a week at the shore calls for versatile dresses that moonlight as cover-ups. The gauzy sheer dress here, for instance, is primed for an afternoon by the water as well as drinks on the boardwalk. Zhuzh up the beachy outfit by mixing prints via your accessories — influencer Vicky Montanari’s striped bucket hat and checkered tote is an eye-grabbing combo.

For A Night Out

Stay cool during an evening out on the town in breathable separates, such as the see-through tank and flowy midi skirt pictured on Anne Porte, the brainchild of the online site Casa De Suna. She makes the case for styling the pared-back ensemble with equally minimal accessories like a coordinating shoulder bag and barely-there sandals.

For A Weekend Afternoon

If you’re growing tired of the same five dresses you’ve continuously donned this summer, why not opt for a matching set instead? It goes without saying that the two-piece look, particularly in the form of a roomy top and short shorts, is one of the easiest (and cutest) outfits to turn to on a steamy Saturday afternoon. Give it a sweet touch with black Mary Janes like Aimee Song did here.