Found: The Best Mini Dresses Of Summer 2024

Show some leg.

For many, summer style is all about showing a little — err, a lot? — of leg. Because after months of hiding underneath layers, nothing feels better than the warm sun hitting your bare skin (while wearing a hefty dose of SPF, of course). As such, perhaps you’ve welcomed hot pants back into your wardrobe with open arms. But if the risqué silhouette is, well, too risqué for your liking, mini dresses make for a nice alternative. With their cropped cut and infinite styling potential, the look will always be a warm-weather go-to.

This season, there are a handful of styles hitting the spotlight. According to Lucy Akin, founder of Los Angeles-based label Ciao Lucia, long-sleeve silhouettes are one trend gathering speed. “The proportions of the sleeve and hemline are very sexy, in my opinion,” Akin tells TZR. She adds that this also seems to be the summer of the more casual mini dress. “Cotton, voile with embroidery, and knit styles have all performed really well for us.”

As for front-running designs, Rumored’s founder, Dacey Trotta, points to vintage-inspired looks as a popular option (blame it on the fashion fervor surrounding Apple TV+’s Palm Royale). Drop waist silhouettes and shift dresses are, specifically, reemerging with gusto. Synonymous with summer, ditsy florals, too, are ubiquitous this season, Trotta notes. “These charming prints bring a sense of [‘60s] nostalgia while remaining fresh and modern.”

Ahead, shop an edit of summer’s must-have mini dress. Sun’s out, legs out.

Long Sleeve

Take Akin’s fashion advice and incorporate a long-sleeve mini (or two) into your warm-weather rotation. One look to start with? This show-stopping frock from its recent collaboration with RIXO.

Attending a summer soirée? You’ll be the chicest person in the room thanks to Andrea Iyamah’s lime green satin number.

Love them or hate them, high-low hemlines have returned over the past year (just look to the SS24 runways as proof). This eyelet style is a summery take on the trend.

Found: a polished one-and-done work shirtdress. Pair it with a chunky loafer, and your 9-to-5 outfit is complete.

Ditsy Florals

In a sunny yellow motif, this Rumored baby is as sweet as they come.

Dôen’s vintage-looking floral styles are like catnip for fashion girls, and this Tula Dress makes it easy to understand why.

Give this adorable Reformation number a bit of edge by way of a knee-high leather boot (if weather permits, of course).

From the baby pink floral motif to the billowy puff sleeves, For Love & Lemons’ Maxine Mini Dress is apt for an afternoon picnic (or some type of outdoor hangout).

Drop Waist

Designers have spoken: Drop waist dresses are the look right now. Instead of a midi or maxi version, opt for this flirty mini from Anthropologie.

If you’re still in your Barbiecore era, give this bubblegum pink style a spin.

With its neutral color palette and bubble hemline, Dissh’s iteration strikes the perfect balance between timeless and trendy.

The medley of buttons on the bodice sets Mirror Palais’ eyelet look apart from the rest.

Shift Silhouette

Ahh, the humble shift dress. Though classic, the style is always being reinvigorated by designers. Case in point: PH5’s fringe-adorned piece here.

If you’re someone who rarely strays from all-black looks, set your sights on this sheer panel shift dress from COS.

Should you be down to get a little groovy with your summer style, look no further than this high-shine gold embellished number. Wear it to a disco party or late-night party, perhaps?

Now this is the epitome of a one-of-a-kind piece. Add even more flair to the look via a bright sandal.