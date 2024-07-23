For many, summer style is all about showing a little — err, a lot? — of leg. Because after months of hiding underneath layers, nothing feels better than the warm sun hitting your bare skin (while wearing a hefty dose of SPF, of course). As such, perhaps you’ve welcomed hot pants back into your wardrobe with open arms. But if the risqué silhouette is, well, too risqué for your liking, mini dresses make for a nice alternative. With their cropped cut and infinite styling potential, the look will always be a warm-weather go-to.

This season, there are a handful of styles hitting the spotlight. According to Lucy Akin, founder of Los Angeles-based label Ciao Lucia, long-sleeve silhouettes are one trend gathering speed. “The proportions of the sleeve and hemline are very sexy, in my opinion,” Akin tells TZR. She adds that this also seems to be the summer of the more casual mini dress. “Cotton, voile with embroidery, and knit styles have all performed really well for us.”

As for front-running designs, Rumored’s founder, Dacey Trotta, points to vintage-inspired looks as a popular option (blame it on the fashion fervor surrounding Apple TV+’s Palm Royale). Drop waist silhouettes and shift dresses are, specifically, reemerging with gusto. Synonymous with summer, ditsy florals, too, are ubiquitous this season, Trotta notes. “These charming prints bring a sense of [‘60s] nostalgia while remaining fresh and modern.”

Ahead, shop an edit of summer’s must-have mini dress. Sun’s out, legs out.

Long Sleeve RIXO x Ciao Lucia Ivy Dress Black $345 See On Ciao Lucia Take Akin’s fashion advice and incorporate a long-sleeve mini (or two) into your warm-weather rotation. One look to start with? This show-stopping frock from its recent collaboration with RIXO.

Andrea Iyamah Lenti Pleated Satin Mini Dress $430 See On Moda Operandi Attending a summer soirée? You’ll be the chicest person in the room thanks to Andrea Iyamah’s lime green satin number.

AKNVAS Estelle Dress $550 See On Shopbop Love them or hate them, high-low hemlines have returned over the past year (just look to the SS24 runways as proof). This eyelet style is a summery take on the trend.

Veronica Beard Poppe Multi-Stripe Long-Sleeve Mini Shirtdress $448 See On Neiman Marcus Found: a polished one-and-done work shirtdress. Pair it with a chunky loafer, and your 9-to-5 outfit is complete.

Ditsy Florals Rumored Dollhouse Mini Dress $128 See On Rumored In a sunny yellow motif, this Rumored baby is as sweet as they come.

Dôen Tula Dress $258 See On Dôen Dôen’s vintage-looking floral styles are like catnip for fashion girls, and this Tula Dress makes it easy to understand why.

Reformation Taiga Dress $218 See On Reformation Give this adorable Reformation number a bit of edge by way of a knee-high leather boot (if weather permits, of course).

For Love & Lemons Maxine Mini Dress $229 See On Revolve From the baby pink floral motif to the billowy puff sleeves, For Love & Lemons’ Maxine Mini Dress is apt for an afternoon picnic (or some type of outdoor hangout).

Drop Waist Anthropologie Maeve Drop-Waist Mini Dress $138 See On Anthropologie Designers have spoken: Drop waist dresses are the look right now. Instead of a midi or maxi version, opt for this flirty mini from Anthropologie.

Susana Monaco Tube Flare Mini Dress $188 See On Revolve If you’re still in your Barbiecore era, give this bubblegum pink style a spin.

Dissh Stevie Black And Stone Mini Dress $150 See On Dissh With its neutral color palette and bubble hemline, Dissh’s iteration strikes the perfect balance between timeless and trendy.

Mirror Palais Kissing Booth Dress Ivory $595 See On Mirror Palais The medley of buttons on the bodice sets Mirror Palais’ eyelet look apart from the rest.

Shift Silhouette PH5 Shift Dress $415 See On Shopbop Ahh, the humble shift dress. Though classic, the style is always being reinvigorated by designers. Case in point: PH5’s fringe-adorned piece here.

COS The Sheer-Panel Silk Shift Dress $350 See On COS If you’re someone who rarely strays from all-black looks, set your sights on this sheer panel shift dress from COS.

Alexis Vango Sleeveless Embellished Mini Shift Dress $685 See On Neiman Marcus Should you be down to get a little groovy with your summer style, look no further than this high-shine gold embellished number. Wear it to a disco party or late-night party, perhaps?