We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
For many, summer style is all about showing a little — err, a lot? — of leg. Because after months of hiding underneath layers, nothing feels better than the warm sun hitting your bare skin (while wearing a hefty dose of SPF, of course). As such, perhaps you’ve welcomed hot pants back into your wardrobe with open arms. But if the risqué silhouette is, well, too risqué for your liking, mini dresses make for a nice alternative. With their cropped cut and infinite styling potential, the look will always be a warm-weather go-to.
This season, there are a handful of styles hitting the spotlight. According to Lucy Akin, founder of Los Angeles-based label Ciao Lucia, long-sleeve silhouettes are one trend gathering speed. “The proportions of the sleeve and hemline are very sexy, in my opinion,” Akin tells TZR. She adds that this also seems to be the summer of the more casual mini dress. “Cotton, voile with embroidery, and knit styles have all performed really well for us.”
As for front-running designs, Rumored’s founder, Dacey Trotta, points to vintage-inspired looks as a popular option (blame it on the fashion fervor surrounding Apple TV+’s Palm Royale). Drop waist silhouettes and shift dresses are, specifically, reemerging with gusto. Synonymous with summer, ditsy florals, too, are ubiquitous this season, Trotta notes. “These charming prints bring a sense of [‘60s] nostalgia while remaining fresh and modern.”
Ahead, shop an edit of summer’s must-have mini dress. Sun’s out, legs out.