After 60 years in the spotlight, Cher was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 19. Given Cher’s impact on music, TV, film, and fashion, it comes as no surprise that Zendaya — another fashion-forward multi-hyphenate — was chosen to swear her in. In Cleveland, Ohio (the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), the 28-year-old arrived wearing the ultimate sartorial tribute to the new Hall of Famer. To present the “Believe” singer with her newest accolade, Zendaya paid homage to Cher in a vintage Bob Mackie gown, complete with striking cutouts and shimmery accents.

Inside Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, longtime Cher fans like Dua Lipa, Kelly Clarkson, Julia Roberts, Demi Lovato, Dionne Warwick, and more joined Zendaya for the official ceremony. Before taking the stage alongside Cher, the Euphoria star posed for photographers in the aforementioned archival design, courtesy of Bob Mackie Fall 2001 Couture. The American designer created some of Cher’s most iconic looks over the past five decades (remember the feathery illusion dress the singer wore to the 1974 Met Gala?). Even though the 23-year-old gown wasn’t publicly worn by the legend, it spotlighted multiple Cher-inspired embellishments, starting with a sparkly criss-cross neckline and similar cascading cutouts. A reflective low-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit was connected to sizable cutouts atop either hip. The semi-sheer train flowed behind her as she walked.

In true Zendaya fashion, she accessorized with matching metallic “So Kate” pumps from Christian Louboutin, and Bulgari bling galore — a fitting selection for the Bulgari global brand ambassador. Some of her most notable Bulgari jewels were stacked ribbed bracelets, timeless stud earrings, and the label’s 9-carat “Serpenti Snake Ring,” which rings in at over $18,000 to start.

As previously mentioned, Cher didn’t wear Zendaya’s exact design, however, the dress mirrors a different Mackie moment from the early ‘70s. In 1972, one year after The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour debuted on CBS, the entertainer posed for a portrait in a dress from the famed designer. Just like Zendaya’s gown, the style showcased a strappy rhinestone-covered bodice, eye-catching hip cutouts, and an elongated mermaid-shaped skirt. Cher also opted out of a necklace, and instead chose gold hoop earrings to round out her close-up-ready couture.

In case you missed the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, you can relive Zendaya’s Cher-esque ensemble on Hulu right now.