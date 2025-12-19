Ariana Grande is back at 30 Rock, gearing up for her third hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. On Thursday, Dec. 18, NBC released the episode’s promo video, offering a first look at the pop star alongside cast member Bowen Yang, who also happens to be her Wicked co-star, and musical guest Cher.

Given that it has been 38 years since Cher last appeared on the sketch show, the episode is already steeped in nostalgia. Grande leaned into that sentiment with her fashion choice, stepping out in a vintage Bob Mackie dress. The designer was not only one of Cher’s most frequent collaborators but also a close friend.

Styled by Law Roach, Grande wore a multicolored halter gown from 1973. It was originally custom-made for Carol Burnett and first worn during the opening monologue of The Carol Burnett Show on March 17, 1973, a detail Grande highlighted in a social media post.

Burnett famously worked with Mackie throughout her groundbreaking variety series, where Cher was also a frequent guest. Before that, Mackie designed costumes behind the scenes for CBS’s The Judy Garland Show. That lineage makes the look especially fitting for Grande, who is currently playing Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film. Garland, of course, portrayed Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.‌‌

The dress itself is equally layered. According to Julien’s Auctions, the orange, yellow, and brown chevron-patterned ensemble features a silk crepe chiffon overlay with a yellow silk jersey underlay. It also includes a matching shawl and kaftan, both of which Grande wore, completing the crisscross halter-neck silhouette and exposed back.‌

If the promo is any indication, Grande’s upcoming SNL episode is shaping up to be as referential and fashion-forward as her teaser look. Saturday Night Live airs Dec. 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.‌