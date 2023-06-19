We’re not sure about you, but every time we pack for a summer trip — be it a three-day weekend away in Maine or seven days on the Amalfi Coast — we always run into the conundrum of having “nothing to wear.” If you feel this way, too, feel free to join the TZR team as we look for a new dress for our beachside dinners and cool cutout bikinis for the pool. Our search starts with shopping from small businesses, where we’ve discovered more than a few Black-owned resort and swim brands that have mastered the art of breezy vacation wear.

The tightly curated list ahead will help you fill in any missing style gaps in your travel wardrobe. If you’re seeking printed floral dresses and bright designs, jump on over to Fe Noel. The label specializes in voluminous statement swimsuits — that can be worn as bodysuits with the right bottoms — and occasion dresses. If a bright color palette doesn’t work for you, turn to lemlem’s linen kaftans and cotton tunics in soft shades like pale blue and peach. A vacay outfit isn’t complete without a bikini either, so check out Jade Swim’s colorful selections before hitting the beach.

Ready for more suggestions? If yes, TZR has gathered six brands to browse through first, plus a product pick for each you can quickly add to cart. (Set that OOO email message starting... now!)

Akia Nicole

Akia Nicole initially started making evening wear and birthday dresses for friends and family, but quickly found her niche with resort. “As I was planning to go on a vacation to St. Lucia, I struggled to find pieces that I wanted to wear,” she writes on her website. “Like any creative, I decided to create the pieces I wished existed.” Now everyone can be (or at least look like) well-dressed globe trotters in the designer’s easy printed sets and floral dresses.

Jade Swim

Ask a group of fashion editors what their favorite swim brands are and the name Jade Swim will certainly pop up. Brittany Kozerski founded the label in 2016 with a focus on minimalist bikinis and one-pieces in striking shades like moss green and buttery yellow. Over time, the brand has expanded its range to include some sultrier cutout designs, like the swim piece below, which we’re personally a fan of.

Fe Noel

Felisha Noel’s love for fashion runs deep — at 19 years old she ran a boutique in Brooklyn, New York that catered to vintage lovers and fashion girls. Her passion for design, clothes, and travel ultimately led her to launch Fe Noel in 2015, which specializes in vibrantly printed ready-to-wear and swim inspired by her Caribbean heritage. Her hibiscus patterned dresses, slips, and gauzy pants are excellent outfit choices for a day in the Hamptons, yacht parties, and garden gatherings but they will work just as easily for cocktails in the city, too.

lemlem

Mega model Liya Kebede’s brand lemlem masters that effortless coastal grandmother look every season. The company works with local artisans in Kenya and Morocco to produce its ready-to-wear items and swim, respectively, with a strong mission in preserving the local art of weaving. If you want breezy separates you can just throw on without overthinking it, their dresses and kaftans are made for just that.

Busayo

You can always identify a Busayo piece simply by its trademark vivid colors — think strawberry red shades mixed with eggplant purple hues on a dress — and unique prints. Busayo Olupona founded her label in 2013, drawing inspiration from her Nigerian heritage for her designs. In an interview with digital media platform OkayAfrica last year, Olupona revealed that the journey to get to where she is now hasn’t always been easy. She said that people in her small town of Davis, California actually used to make fun of her brightly patterned clothes from Nigeria. Now her label, which is beloved by stars like Madonna and Lupita Nyony’o, is renowned for those same vibrant prints — who has the last laugh now?

Melissa Simone

What do Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, and Lori Harvey all have in common? They love Melissa Simone swimwear. The resort-ready brand specializes in high-cut one-pieces, thong bottoms — a trend for summer 2023, — and stringy triangle tops. In addition to its super sultry swim suits, the Los Angeles-based label also offers sheer maxi dresses to be worn with a bikini — or not, if you prefer a free the nip moment.