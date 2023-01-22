When it comes to their winter vacations, celebrities typically fall into one of the two camps: the ones who like to spend their time on the slopes and the ones who jet off to a more tropical destination. If you can relate to the latter category and plan to travel somewhere warm soon, it’s a good idea to bookmark an assortment of celebrity resort looks for future outfit inspiration. Doing so will not only save you the headache of not knowing what to pack at the last minute, but will also help you stay on top of the latest fashion trends so you can plan your vacation wardrobe accordingly.

If you consider yourself a minimalist, try teaming a patterned knit top with your favorite loose-fitting jeans (or any other neutral bottom), like Hailey Bieber. For maximalist style aficionados, you’ll likely draw inspo from the outfit Lori Harvey wore on her holiday escape to the Bahamas. The bottom line here? Whatever your personal style might be, there’s likely a look you’ll want to recreate from the ensembles, ahead. And when you’re done perusing these beach-ready outfits, go ahead and start filling your virtual shopping cart with the accompanying product picks so you can copy the celeb’s look from head to toe.

Hailey Bieber

While vacationing in Jamaica, Bieber sported a knit bra top from Ashley Williams that was printed with pineapples on one side and mushrooms on the other. She teamed the craftcore piece with a pair of high-waisted EB Denim jeans and a stack of beaded jewels around her neck. The style tip here? This look is a great example of how one can lend a city edge (by way of denim pants) to an otherwise tropical look.

Lori Harvey

Harvey’s chromatic OOTD from her vacation in the Bahamas nailed the dopamine dressing trend. Her look consisted of a cropped graphic tee from Dior and an equally colorful crochet miniskirt, which the model then paired with vibrant green terry cloth slides and a matching purse, both from Bottega Veneta.

Elsa Hosk

The model leaned heavily into the “naked” dress trend during her first tropical getawayof 2023. On one occasion, she wore a chromatic netted dress from Paris Georgia, which also doubles as the perfect beach coverup. Underneath, she layered a brown cutout bikini, then topped off her OOTD with a canvas fisherman hat to protect her head from the scorching sun.

Simone Biles

You can never go wrong with a matching set, and the gymnastics star clearly agrees. Proof: Biles sported a set of emerald green co-ords, which was comprised of a one-shoulder crop top and a midi skirt with a sultry thigh-high slit, while on a recent tropical vacation with her fiancé. She then stepped into a pair of strappy lace-up sandals to round out the flirty-romantic look.

Ashley Graham

For your next beach vacation, try mixing several patterns and prints in a single outfit. Take note of how Graham kept her accessories to a minimum and only added a single chain necklace, plus a pair of simple black slides, so the look felt well-balanced. This particular outfit will also feel equally appropriate for day and night, thanks to its relatively muted color palette.