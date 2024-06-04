It’s hard to imagine a summer that’s not full of relaxing afternoons near the shore, sugary ice cream cones, and late-night outdoor concerts. And the same goes for a warm-weather wardrobe lineup without white dresses. That’s because the breezy, versatile number is a non-negotiable for the new season. The industry’s most sought-after designers clearly couldn’t agree more, as the look was a standout piece on the runways last September during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.

The tried-and-true summer staple took on many forms on the catwalks. At Khaite, founder and creative director Catherine Holstein sent a handful of models (seven, to be specific) down the runway donning various white gowns, running the gamut from classic slips to billowy puff-sleeve silhouettes. Meanwhile, namesake designer Michael Kors proved the power of an easy everyday shirt dress — a trending style adored by celebrities like Anne Hathaway (who just wowed in a custom Gap look), Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dakota Fanning, to name just a few A-listers. Kors’ pared-back mini version was spiced up with a high-shine gold rope detail, as evidenced below. And if you’re a sucker for a romantic lace number, look no further than Ralph Lauren’s layered long-sleeve iteration.

Michael Kors Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images