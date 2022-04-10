If there’s one thing that lends an instant confidence boost, it’s a bit of extra height (especially if, like me, you’re on the petite side). That said, high heels can be painful, impractical, and difficult to walk in. Enter the platform boot — a shoe that adds those extra inches without sacrificing comfort (or style). Like many late-’90s trends, they’re so in right now, beloved by a bevy of cool girls like Billie Eilish, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Rodrigo. The best platform boots are shoes you can rock all day, everyday. They add a fashion-forward edge to any look, in any season — and depending on what you pair them with, they can easily be dressed up or down (case in point: the “ugly-chic” Balenciaga platform Crocs Justin Bieber wore to the 2022 Grammys).

When shopping for platform boots, consider your needs. If you’re on the hunt for a sturdy everyday boot that’ll see you through several seasons, a lug-sole Chelsea boot or a classic pair of Dr. Martens might be your best bet. If you’re looking for a statement boot to wear on a special occasion, why not try a go-go inspired pair in an eye-catching color? And your personal style is, of course, always something to consider. If you prefer a classic silhouette, you might want to start out with something understated, like a sleek knee-high boot with a chunky platform heel. If you’re leaning hard into the gothcore look, on the other hand, a heavy-duty combat boot with a sky-high platform might be the perfect choice.

Whether you’ve been stanning platforms since the ’90s or you’re just now dipping your toes (literally) into the trend, there’s something for everyone on this list. Scroll on to shop 10 of the best platform boots, all available on Amazon Fashion.

1 These Iconic Dr. Martens With An Extra-Chunky Sole Amazon Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Leather Platform Boot $200 See On Amazon These punky lace-up platform boots are an updated take on Dr. Martens’ iconic original eight-eye boot. Crafted from genuine leather and cut just above the ankle with a pull tab and inner side zipper for easy on-and-off, they feature signature brand details like a “bouncing” sole, yellow top-stitching, and a slip-resistant rubber sole — plus a chunky, 1.75-inch platform to give you a little bit of extra height. Available sizes: 5 — 15

2 These Ultra-Cool Chelsea Boots With Sturdy Lug Soles Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman Ankle Boot $100 See On Amazon For a slightly subtler take on the platform trend, these lug-soled Chelsea boots from Sam Edelman are perfect. They feature a 2.25-inch platform, a padded insole for comfort, and a durable rubber sole that’s perfect for gripping any slippery sidewalk. Amazon reviewers say they’re super comfortable, too. “I wear them to work often while I'm on my feet for 8+ hours,” one shared, “and I've yet to have sore feet from them!” They come in 12 fun colors and patterns, from classic black to metallic orchid to trendy cow print. Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 These Sky-High, Chunky-Heeled Platform Boots Amazon VOMIRA Punk Platform Boots $40 See On Amazon Available in four shaft heights — mid-calf, ankle, knee-high, and over-the-knee — and a range of different styles and colors, these ultra-high, PU leather platform boots boast a chunky 5.51-inch heel and a 2.56-inch platform that’ll give you considerable height. A breathable microfiber lining keeps your feet warm and dry, while slip-resistant soles make walking a cinch. The Spice Girls would approve. Available sizes: 5.5 — 13

4 These Streamlined, Go-Go-Inspired Knee-High Boots Amazon Jeffrey Campbell Dauphin Knee High Chunky Platform Boot $245 See On Amazon A square toe and super-chunky stacked heel make these ’90s-does-’60s knee-high platform boots from Jeffrey Campbell the perfect homage to the club kids of yesteryear. Made from vegan leather and featuring a hidden side zipper, they look right at home paired with your favorite miniskirt or peeking out from beneath flowy culottes. Try them in black for a look that strikes the balance between classic and edgy, or in light gray for an eye-catching, go-go-inspired look. Available sizes: 6 — 10

5 These Flatform Boots That Go With Any Outfit Amazon Steve Madden Clarisa Chelsea Boot $90 See On Amazon If you’re after a little extra height but don’t want to worry about twisting your ankle, these flatform boots from Steve Madden — which come in classic black and neutral sand — are the way to go. Featuring a subtle 1.25-inch platform, a slim high ankle, and the Chelsea silhouette that’s both timeless and on-trend, they add a touch of streamlined edge to any look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

6 These Pull-On, Lug-Sole Boots That Come In So Many Fun Colors Amazon TINSTREE Lug Sole Platform Boots $44 See On Amazon A chunky platform heel, versatile mid-calf height, and Chelsea silhouette make these lug-sole boots a perfect choice for almost any occasion. Available in eight colors — including a handful of two-tone shades that have just the right amount of edge — they feature a 1-inch platform and 2-inch heel for a lift that’s subtle yet noticeable. They’re extra-chic under a pair of cropped, straight-leg jeans or with a midi dress — and comfortable, too. Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 These Steel-Toe Boots That Add Instant Edge To Any Look Amazon Dr. Martens Arbor Steel Toe Boots $118 See On Amazon Is there anything cooler (or sturdier) than a pair of steel-toe boots? This iconic pair from Dr. Martens boasts an understated 1.5-inch platform alongside the brand’s well-loved features, like visible stitching, Goodyear welting, a back loop, and an air-cushioned, slip-resistant sole (with treads for extra traction). Crafted from genuine leather with a subtle grainy finish, they’re a no-brainer paired with your favorite jeans — but for an unexpected twist, try them with a flowy summer dress. Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 These Mid-Calf Platform Boots That Are So On-Trend Amazon READYSALTED Chunky Platform Ankle Boots $50 See On Amazon Chelsea boots and lug soles are everywhere right now, and these chunky mid-calf platform boots feature both — win-win. Available in three different styles (one with a rubber-capped toe, one with a shorter shaft height) and four colors (three neutrals, plus a cheeky pale pink that’s perfect for dopamine dressing), they boast a 2.5-inch platform and a durable, slip-resistant, toothy sole. Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Chunky Sock Booties That Are Just So Comfortable Amazon Ruanyu Lug Sole Platform Ankle Boots $59 See On Amazon These lug-sole sock booties come in 10 gorgeous neutral shades — including an iridescent silver that just might have you staring at your feet all day — and feature fly-knit elastic goring that hugs your ankle for extra support. Breathable and surprisingly lightweight, Amazon reviewers confirm they’re super comfortable and great for walking long distances in. Available sizes: 5 — 11

